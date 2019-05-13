LazyG Brewhouse Names Travis Smith Brewmaster

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Travis Smith has been named as Brewmaster to lead the brewing operations at the soon to open LazyG Brewhouse in Prescott, Arizona. The much-anticipated new brewpub, located in the downtown entertainment district, is under construction and scheduled to open in early summer.

A national award winning brewer, Smith brings his notable experience to Arizona’s craft beer enthusiasts. Smith’s passion for quality developed early in his career as a brewer at Russian River Brewing Company in Santa Rosa, California; and The Bruery in Placentia, California. As co-founder and brewmaster of Societe Brewing Company in San Diego, California, Smith is recognized among the premier brewers in the west.

“We are extremely pleased to have Travis leading our brewing operations,” said Jim and Jean-Marie Bellington, owners of LazyG Brewhouse. “Travis’s passion for brewing shines through in each of his beers. As a true professional of his craft, we look forward to serving an exceptional variety of quality, flavorful beers.”

The soon to open new restaurant and brewery, the LazyG Brewhouse is conveniently located just three blocks south of the downtown courthouse square in Prescott, Arizona. For more information follow the LazyG Brewhouse on Facebook, visit lazygbrewhouse.com or call 928-44-LAZYG. Come experience craft and comfort at the LazyG Brewhouse!