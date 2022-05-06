Lazy Dog Beer Club Reveals ‘The Spy Who Loved Beer’ Quarterly Release

Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers, introduces its 14th quarterly release: “The Spy Who Loved Beer.” The theme is inspired by top-secret missions, fun spy gadgets and the fast-paced, action-packed world of spies and secret agents.

The latest kit includes an eight-pack of four uniquely brewed beers from four breweries across the country. Lazy Dog Beer Club teamed up with Ballast Point Brewing Co. in San Diego; Astronomy Aleworks in Henderson, Nev.; Claremont Craft Ales in Claremont, Calif.; and Prosperity Brewers in Boca Raton, Fla. Each brewery created its own spy-themed brew with a unique recipe and colorful beer can artwork featuring an agent on a mission. The “Spy Who Loved Beer” includes the following beers and storylines:

The Pale Royale

This soft and crisp hoppy pale ale with spruce tips has a floral finish paired with fruity aromatics and earthy undertones. The beer comes in at 5.0% ABV, but the spruce is the star here. The Hüll Melon and Styrian Wolf hops bring a soft berry, melon aroma accompanied by bitter qualities from Simcoe hops.

About the Brewer: Ballast Point Brewing Co. is one of the fastest-growing craft beer companies in the U.S., with a beer portfolio that includes more than 50 different styles of beer. Their beer is distributed in select markets across the United States and internationally.

The Kölsch Initiative

The German Kölsch Ale is a light and effervescent pale yellow brew that pairs well with any meal. Saaz, one of the four noble hops, comes into play in this beverage, delivering a true classic, crisp and refreshing drink with 5.0% ABV.

About the Brewer: Astronomy Aleworks is brewing and serving beer in the famous “Artisan Booze District” of Henderson, Nev., and was founded by father-son duo Raymond and Matt Brady. They create works of fermented art using scientific principles inspired by space exploration, astronomy and zymurgy, the study of fermentation.

Stolen Plans

This West Coast red IPA has a rich maltiness that’s perfectly balanced with aromatic hops and a satisfying bitterness. It’s accompanied by earthy, piney undertones that give way to subtle citrus and berry aromas.

About the Brewer: Claremont Craft Ales was started in 2012 by husband-and-wife team Simon Brown and Emily Moultrie, along with the help of their cousins and business partners. They specialize in West Coast-style hoppy beers that are well-rounded and drinkable, but also have some interesting twists on the IPA.

Vanilla Villain

This vanilla cream ale boasts an abundant vanilla flavor, a lean, silky texture and a crisp finish. The balanced beer has a 5.6% ABV with CTZ, Centennial and Saaz hops rounding out the flavor.

About the Brewer: Located in Boca Raton, Fla., Prosperity Brewers utilizes Florida’s beach atmosphere to create classic beer styles with a tropical touch. Lazy Dog Restaurant opened its first Florida location in Boca Raton in October 2021, and this is the first Florida-based brewery in the Lazy Dog Beer Club program.

“We had so much fun working with the brewers to create ‘The Spy Who Loved Beer’ theme,” said John Williams, chief marketing officer for Lazy Dog Restaurant. “It’s so exciting to team up with amazing craft brewers across the country and see their creativity come to life.”

The beers are packaged in a carrier that weaves in the theme with exciting spy inspiration. A zine provides an overview of each brewer and beer style, plus tasting notes, ingredients, and suggested pairings for each beer. Throughout the campaign, members will be tasked with decoding ciphers and solving puzzles to gain intel on the release and access exclusive offers.

The “Spy Who Loved Beer” collection was brewed in collaboration with Melvin Brewing for most locations. This release is only available to qualified Lazy Dog Beer Club members. Those interested in signing up for a Lazy Dog Beer Club membership can register online, or at any Lazy Dog Restaurant in California, Nevada, Colorado, Florida, Virginia, Illinois or Texas. Once signed up, members receive a first beer kit, which includes Lazy Dog Restaurant house beer and a first kit glass. Members will then receive a themed beer kit for each additional quarter in which they are an active member, plus additional perks such as draft beer upgrades, monthly draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant and more. Membership starts at $35 per quarter. Restaurant guests are also able to enjoy the current release beers on tap in the restaurant, while supplies last.

Fun spy-themed merchandise such as playing cards, T-shirts and hats will also be available in the Lazy Dog Beer Club shop online.

For the next quarterly release, Lazy Dog Beer Club has plans to work alongside aspiring brewing professionals at universities across the nation specializing in craft beer programs. Guests have until June 30, 2022, to sign up for this collegiate release, which will debut in August.

ABOUT LAZY DOG BEER CLUB

Lazy Dog Beer Club is a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers. The club gives members access to a variety of beers from craft brewers around the country. Breweries create a style specifically for the quarterly release theme and members walk home with eight beers, two of each style, to enjoy. Perks start immediately at signup and include draft beer upgrades and draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant, merchandise and more. Members get their first beer kit in restaurant as soon as they sign up and a themed beer kit each additional quarter they are an active member.

ABOUT LAZY DOG RESTAURANT & BAR

Lazy Dog Restaurant serves handcrafted American food and drink with seasonally inspired ingredients. Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where Founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. It’s open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Guests can continue the experience at home by taking advantage of handcrafted TV dinners made in-house and Lazy Dog’s Beer Club, a quarterly membership program that gives members access to small-batch specialty beers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. Lazy Dog has locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia, Florida and Texas with more on the way.

For More Information:

http://www.ldbeerclub.com