Lazy Dog Beer Club Introduces ‘Attack of the Brews’ Quarterly Release

COSTA MESA, California – Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers, introduces its 13th quarterly release: “Attack of the Brews.” The theme is inspired by the superheroes and villains that come to life in retro comic books and on the big screen.

The latest kit includes an eight-pack of four uniquely brewed beers inspired by different superheroes and villains from four breweries across the country. Lazy Dog Beer Club joined forces with Second Chance Beer Co. in San Diego; CraftHaus Brewery in Las Vegas; Casa Humilde in Chicago and Ritual Brewing Co. in Redlands, Calif., who created their own superheroes or villains inspired by their unique beer recipes and colorful, dynamic beer can artwork. The “Attack of the Brews” includes the following beers and storylines:

Pow Zappa!

The heroine of the group uses her “Pow Zappa!” vision to turn any hazy into a crisp West Coast IPA. As such, the beer is a West Coast IPA, a sparkling and refreshing brew with lemon peel aromatics.

About the Brewer: CraftHaus Brewery, a regional favorite for Las Vegas craft beer fans, is passionate about building a community around quality-driven beers. Owners Wyndee and Dave Forrest helped change licensing for the city of Henderson and Las Vegas to be more craft beer friendly, and Wyndee is the current president of the Nevada Craft Brewers Association.

El Maracuman

An epic, everyday hero and luchador fueled by maracuya (Spanish for passion fruit) fighting for the freshest cervezas. This beer is a tropical, light-bodied wheat ale made with passion fruit, one of the many exotic fruits of Mexico.

About the Brewer: Casa Humilde was founded by Javier and Jose Lopez, two Mexican-American brothers, after years of homebrewing in their hometown of Chicago. Each of their brews is infused with flavors and ingredients from their Mexican heritage.

The Sterling Pooch

A heroic Scotty Dog who fearlessly rescues pups and gives them a second chance at a “furever” home! This full-bodied Scottish-style ale has notes of molasses, raisins and dark cherries.

About the Brewer: Second Chance Beer Co., a San Diego-based, award-winning independent craft brewery, was founded by Marty Mendiola, Curtis Hawes; and Virginia Morrison. In addition to making premium beer, Second Chance’s mission is rooted in charitable giving and sustainability, offering a second life and new opportunity to others in its community. The Sterling Pooch brew was inspired by one of their charitable passions — dog rescues.

Belgian the Conqueror

The villain of the pack seeks to restore order to the “brewerverse” by mutating beers at the atomic level and decimating all batches that disrupt the balance. This Belgian-style strong ale has a smooth texture with a mild effervescence.

About the Brewer: Ritual Brewing Co. is a local, independent California brewery founded by Steve Dunkerken and Owen Williams, two friends with a true passion for great beer. Williams is a Certified Cicerone® and teaches Beer & Culture at The Collins College of Hospitality Management at Cal Poly Pomona. Dunkerken, a Redlands native, grew up on a small family farm not far from the brewery and has been a creative homebrewer for 15 years.

“We are thrilled to work with this passionate group of brewers ,” said John Williams, chief marketing officer for Lazy Dog Restaurants. “We’ve loved seeing each brewers’ unique perspective shine through in this release and we can’t wait to get it in the hands of our members.”

The beers are packaged in a carrier that weaves in the theme with colorful comic book inspiration from all the characters. A zine provides an overview of each brewer and beer style, plus tasting notes, ingredients, look and suggested pairings for each beer.

The “Attack of the Brews” beer was brewed in collaboration with Melvin Brewing for most locations. This release is only available to qualified Lazy Dog Beer Club members. Guests have until March 31, 2022, to sign up for the next quarterly themed release, which will debut in May. Those interested in signing up for a Lazy Dog Beer Club membership can register online or at any Lazy Dog Restaurant in California, Nevada, Colorado, Florida, Virginia, Illinois, or Texas. Once signed up, members get a first beer kit with Lazy Dog Restaurant house beer and a first kit glass in restaurant. Members will then receive a themed beer kit each additional quarter they are an active member and additional perks such as draft beer upgrades, monthly draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant and more. Membership starts at $35 per quarter. Restaurant guests are also able to enjoy the current release beers on tap in the restaurant, while supplies last.

ABOUT LAZY DOG BEER CLUB

Lazy Dog Beer Club is a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers. The club gives members access to a variety of beers from craft brewers around the country. Breweries create a style specifically for the quarterly release theme and members walk home with eight beers, two of each style, to enjoy. Perks start immediately at signup and include draft beer upgrades and draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant, merchandise and more. Members get their first beer kit in restaurant as soon as they sign up and a themed beer kit each additional quarter they are an active member.

ABOUT LAZY DOG RESTAURANT & BAR

Lazy Dog Restaurant serves handcrafted American food and drink with seasonally inspired ingredients. Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where Founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. It’s open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Guests can continue the experience at home by taking advantage of handcrafted TV dinners made in-house and Lazy Dog’s Beer Club, a quarterly membership program that gives members access to small-batch specialty beers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. Lazy Dog has locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia, Florida and Texas with more on the way.

