Lazy Dog Beer Club Embarks on a Prehistoric Craft Beer Odyssey With Its Latest Quarterly Themed Kit and Announces Search for Chief Dinosaur Handler

COSTA MESA, Calif.— Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership club created by beer lovers, for beer lovers, introduces its 21st quarterly release, which is inspired by the age of dinosaurs.

The “Land of the Lost” quarterly kit includes an eight-pack of four uniquely brewed beers from four breweries across the country. The beer names and label art transport members to prehistoric times, exploring the fascinating world of ancient creatures. A zine included with the kit provides an overview of each brewery and beer style, plus tasting notes, ingredients and suggested pairings for each beer.

To celebrate the launch and add an extra layer of humor to the prehistoric journey, Lazy Dog Beer Club is also on the hunt for its next “Chief Dinosaur Handler.” This person would oversee the care, management, and safety of Lazy Dog Beer Clubs’ lively dinosaurs and the role requires a blend of expertise in paleontology and crucial tasting abilities in the field of beer.* The position is not real, but a fun way for the beer-loving community to engage with the brand. Applicants are invited to share why they would be the best person for the role in the form of a resume or video. The selected candidate will receive an annual Lazy Dog Beer Club membership. Applicants can email their resume to hello(at)LDBeerClub.com with the subject line “Chief Dinosaur Handler Application.”

For this release, Lazy Dog Beer Club teamed up with Storm Peak Brewing Company in Steamboat Springs. Colo.; GameCraft Brewing in Laguna Hills, Calif.; Black Horizon Brewing Company in Willowbrook, Ill.; and North 5th Brewing Co. in North Las Vegas, Nev.

“Sticky Ichthyosaurus” Hazy IPA with Guava // ABV: 6.9% // IBU: 45

This hazy IPA with guava has aromatics of ruby red grapefruit, pineapple, guava and melon. The beer tastes lightly sweet with the slightest hint of hop bitterness for balance. The beer can illustrates large extinct marine reptiles called ichthyosaurs feasting on guava and hops.

About the Brewer: The Patterson family opened Storm Peak Brewing Company in 2014. Their tasting rooms offer a wide range of beer styles, and they keep their favorite beers coming back while continuing to add new brews to their list. There are two locations: one main brewery in Steamboat Springs and another called Bus Stop near the base of Steamboat Resort.

“Labocania Lager” Mexican-Style Lager// ABV: 5.0% // IBU: 22

Presenting a roaring Labocania on the can, this Mexican-style lager has a crisp and refreshing feel backed by tastes of cracker malt sweetness, followed by palate-cleansing bitterness.

About the Brewer: Scott Cebula founded GameCraft Brewing in Laguna Hills in 2018, aiming to transform his community by offering exceptional beer, scratch-made food and an atmosphere for everyone to socialize. Head Brewer and Co-Founder Andrew Moy studied brewing in Germany, learning to fuse Old World brewing traditions with modern ingredients and techniques. GameCraft has since won multiple medals for a variety of beer styles.

“Scarlet Carnivore” Imperial Red Ale// ABV: 7.5% // IBU: 15

This imperial red ale is beautifully red with amber undertones. It tastes of rich malts and caramel elements with a soft noble hop finish. The beer can features a scarlet velociraptor lurking in the vegetation for its next prey.

About the Brewer: Black Horizon Brewing Company opened in 2017 and is a small microbrewery with a taproom that turns out award-winning barrel-aged beer, rotating styles and multiple varieties. The brewery is based in Willowbrook, Ill., and is overseen by Charles St. Clair, Kevin Baldus and Alex Stankus. The brewery strives to bring attention to traditionally underrepresented causes.

“Stego-Stoutus” Oatmeal Stout// ABV: 6.0% // IBU: 27

This full-bodied oatmeal stout has notes of chocolate, coffee and caramel. The addition of flaked oats gives the beer extra body and thickness. The beer can artwork showcases a stegosaurus grazing on the ferns.

About the Brewer: North 5th Brewing Co. opened in 2021 as the first North Las Vegas brewery. It is a family-owned business headed by brother-and-sister duo Amanda and Matt Payan. The brewery offers uniquely flavored beers, such as Abuela’s Cerveza, which has lime, cucumber and jalapeños.

“Land of the Lost” was brewed in collaboration with Melvin Brewing in Alpine, Wyo. This release is only available to qualified Lazy Dog Beer Club members. Those interested in signing up for a Lazy Dog Beer Club membership can sign up online or at any Lazy Dog Restaurant in California, Nevada, Colorado, Florida, Virginia, Illinois and Texas. Guests in Georgia can sign up in-restaurant at any of the locations. Once signed up, members receive a first beer kit, which includes Lazy Dog Restaurant house beer and a first kit glass, plus additional perks such as draft beer upgrades, monthly perks, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant and more. Members will then receive a themed beer kit for each additional quarter in which they are an active member, plus a continuation of their membership benefits. Membership starts at $39 per quarter.

Lazy Dog Beer Club also has merchandise available online for purchase, including branded T-shirts and hats.

About Lazy Dog Beer Club

Lazy Dog Beer Club is a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers. The club gives members access to a variety of beers from craft brewers around the country. Breweries create a style specifically for the quarterly release theme, and members walk home with eight beers, two of each style, to enjoy. Perks start immediately at signup and include draft beer upgrades and draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant, and more. Members get their first beer kit in restaurant as soon as they sign up and a themed beer kit each additional quarter, they are an active member.

About Lazy Dog Restaurants

Lazy Dog Restaurant serves made-from-scratch American food and drink with seasonally inspired ingredients. Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where Founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the warmth and care you get in a small mountain town. It’s the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. Guests can continue the experience at home by taking advantage of hand-crafted TV dinners made in-house and the Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership program that gives members access to beers from small craft brewers, merchandise, and in-restaurant benefits. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a bar that includes specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Lazy Dog has locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia, Florida and Texas with more on the way.

*Disclaimers: Lazy Dog Beer Club availability may vary by location. Must be 21 or older. The Chief Dinosaur Handler is not a real job. It’s a fun way for beer fans to win an annual membership to Lazy Dog Beer Club. Must be 21+ to participate. The winner will be announced on March 12th, 2024.

For More Information:

https://www.lazydogrestaurants.com