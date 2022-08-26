Lawson’s Finest Releases New Super Session IPA Available Year-Round in Northeast

WAITSFIELD, Vermont – Lawson’s Finest Liquids is redefining its Super Session series of IPAs, announcing today that the brewery is introducing its first Super Session IPA featuring multiple hops. Made with a blend of Lotus and Mosaic hops, Lawson’s Finest Liquids Super Session will now be available year-round throughout a nine-state distribution area (VT, CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI) in the Northeast.

Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ Super Session series began with a series of limited, specialty-release beers focused on a singular hop variety, with a lower ABV than many of the brewery’s famed IPAs. Past iterations of the Super Session IPA were brewed with Amarillo, Comet, Centennial, Galaxy, Idaho and Mosaic hops. At 4.8% ABV, the new Super Session IPA features a blend of Lotus and Mosaic hops, making it complex, uniquely satisfying and approachable.

“For years, we’ve enjoyed perfecting our Super Session beers, experimenting with different hops and recipes to find just the right flavor and feel,” said Sean Lawson, CEO and founding brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “The new Super Session pays homage to its predecessors, bringing tropical elements like stone fruit together with hints of citrus, vanilla and berry thanks to the interplay between Lotus and Mosaic hops.”

Beginning this week, Super Session will be available in both 4-packs (16 oz. cans) and 12-packs (12 oz. cans). Lawson’s Finest fans across the Northeast can find their nearest retailer here. Later this year, Lawson’s Finest will continue their specialty releases throughout the Northeast with the launches of Big Hoppy, Mad River Maple, and their award-winning Fayston Maple Imperial Stout Aged in Mad River Distillers Rum Barrels.

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS:

Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts and delivers the finest and freshest beer possible to delight our fans and to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities through our Social Impact Program. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, authenticity, community, sustainability and fun. Founded by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of award-winning beers brewed with passion and precision including the renowned Sunshine family of IPAs. Beginning as a home-based 1bbl nanobrewery in 2008, Lawson’s Finest expanded production capacity in 2011 and 2014, growing to include distribution across nine states in the Northeast. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its popular destination Brewery, Taproom and Retail Store in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

For More Information:

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com