Lawson’s Finest Liquids Reopens Outdoor Beer Garden in Vermont

WAITSFIELD, Vt. – Craft beer fans across the Northeast region can now make reservations at Lawson’s Finest Liquids outdoor beer garden. Beginning May 15, Lawson’s Finest Liquids will be pouring fresh brews and serving up an expanded food menu seven days a week at its destination taproom and brewery located at 155 Carroll Road in Waitsfield, Vermont.

The Lawson’s Finest Liquids Beer Garden, which seats 50 people, will be open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The link to make reservations will go live here on Thursday or Friday. Guests will enjoy Lawson’s Finest flagship beers, like Sip of Sunshine and Little Sip IPA, along with a rotating list of seasonal and specialty beers, right from the source. This month, Lawson’s Finest will be pouring over a dozen draft beers including Double Sunshine IPA, Stony Hill Porter, Scrag Mountain Pils Salt & Lime, Super Session #5 and Sisterhood Sour. Guests can also take home a wide selection of packaged beers, either through ordering right from their table or visiting the drive-thru retail store (also open seven days a week).

Lawson’s Finest will also be offering some exclusive beers at its outdoor beer garden. Grapefruit Blossom IPA, the perfect al fresco beer brewed in collaboration with Orchid Island Brewery (Vero Beach, Fla.), will be available along with Things We Don’t Say IPA, a special Good Brews for a Cause release brewed in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month. A portion of the proceeds from the Things We Don’t Say IPA will be donated to Hope For The Dayand Washington County Mental Health Services. Hope for The Day isa national nonprofit empowering the conversation on proactive suicide prevention and mental health education, and Washington County Mental Health Services is a central Vermont-based provider of education and support for those living with mental health and substance abuse issues.

Moving from the bar to the kitchen, Lawson’s Finest will be offering a mouthwatering food menu featuring plenty of classics and a few new additions. Guests may use a contactless QR code system to order from a family-friendly menu of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and desserts to pair with fresh brews. Among the highlights are the Green Mountain Twisters, locally made pretzels served with beer cheese; cheeses and charcuterie from local artisan makers; an Italian Sando with capicola, pepperoni, salami, provolone, Italian dressing and basil mayo; the Eggplant Sliders, featuring marinated and grilled eggplant paired with mint and tzatziki sauce; and the “Beeramisu,” a delicious take on tiramisu that features Stony Hill Porter-soaked ladyfingers.

The Lawson’s Finest Liquids Beer Garden operation complies with the State of Vermont’s current COVID-19 guidelines, which include requirements around mask usage, social distancing and capacity limits. The brewery also recently installed a state-of-the-art air purification and filtration system inside its taproom where the bathrooms and retail store are located.

As part of its Social Impact Program (SIP), Lawson’s Finest is continuing to grow its Sunshine Fund initiative. In lieu of staff tips at the beer garden, the brewery invites its guests to donate to the Sunshine Fund which benefits local nonprofit organizations. Lawson’s Finest staff receives wages that don’t require tips to supplement their income, so the Sunshine Fund allows the brewery to harness the generosity of its guests to support the local community. This month, the Sunshine Fund recipient is Pathways Vermont, an organization providing human-centered mental health services and resources that support diverse roads to wellness.

No matter where guests are visiting from, Lawson’s Finest invites its fans to enjoy Waitsfield and the surrounding area. Lawson’s Finest is a proud sponsor of the Green Mountain Club, which is a tremendous resource for hiking recommendations and general information on enjoying the outdoors in Vermont.

About Lawson’s Finest Liquids

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Lawson’s Finest Liquids produces beers of the highest quality and freshness. Emulating the best of widely appreciated styles, Lawson’s Finest is home to a growing collection of expertly crafted beers, including world-class IPAs and unique maple brews. Founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company started as a highly acclaimed, small-batch artisanal brewery in Warren, Vermont. In 2014, Lawson’s Finest Liquids added an alternating proprietorship in Stratford, Connecticut, where the brewery produces its flagship Sip of Sunshine and Super Session beers. Lawson’s Finest Liquids opened its destination brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield in 2018.

For More Information:

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com