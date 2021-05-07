Lawson’s Finest Liquids Releases Pair Of Pilsners

Waitsfield, Vt.  Lawson’s Finest Liquids is kicking off the month of May with the release of two specialty pilsners that are as refreshing as spring itself. Scrag Mountain Pils, and its salt and lime-infused counterpart, Scrag Mountain Pils Salt & Lime, are now available at retailers throughout Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

Named in honor of Waitsfield, Vermont’s townwater source and the aquifer located deep beneath Scrag Mountain, these twothirst-quenching pilsners come in at an approachable 4.8% ABV. Scrag MountainPils will be available through the end of August in both four-packs (16 oz.cans) and 12-packs (12 oz. cans), while Scrag Mountain Pils Salt & Lime –affectionately nicknamed “Scragarita” – will be available in four-packs onlyuntil the end of June.

“We always look forward to bringing back ScragMountain Pils to distribution because that means summer is right around thecorner,” said Sean Lawson, founder and CEO of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “Thisyear, for the first time, we’ll be distributing our twist on a classic, ScragMountain Pils Salt & Lime, outside of Vermont. We can’t wait to hear thestories and see the photos of people enjoying these tasty brews on the beach,in the backyard, or out on the golf course.”

With Scrag Mountain Pils Salt & Lime,Lawson’s Finest infuses the bright, refreshing qualities of a Czech pilsner withsea salt, fresh lime peel, and lime juice to produce a well-balanced dance ofcrisp and tart in every sip. The “Scragarita” nickname is no gimmick, either –the specialty pilsner makes an excellent beer cocktail.

Scrag Mountain Pils and Scrag Mountain PilsSalt & Lime are two of the six specialty beers that the Vermont-basedbrewery will release this year to its full distribution territory across theNortheast. Hopcelot, a glorious IPA brewed with eight different varieties ofhops, will be Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ next specialty release at the beginningof July.

Sip of Sunshine, Little Sip, and the collection of beers from Lawson’s Finest’s Super Session single-hop IPA series, are available year-round throughout the nine-state distribution area.

About Lawson’s Finest Liquids

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Lawson’s Finest Liquids produces beers of the highest quality and freshness. Emulating the best of widely appreciated styles, Lawson’s Finest is home to a growing collection of expertly crafted beers, including world-class IPAs and unique maple brews. Founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company started as a highlyacclaimed, small-batch artisanal brewery in Warren, Vermont. In 2014, Lawson’sFinest Liquids added an alternating proprietorship in Stratford, Connecticut, where the brewery produces its flagship Sip of Sunshine and Super Session beers. Lawson’s Finest Liquids opened its destination brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield in 2018.

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com

