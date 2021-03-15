Lawson’s Finest Liquids Releases Cashmere-Hopped Addition to Super Session IPA Series

Cashmere-hopped Super Session #5 available across full distribution area through May

WAITSFIELD, Vt. – There is officially a new hop in town. Lawson’s Finest Liquids has turned to Cashmere hops for the latest release in its longtime Super Session single-hop IPA series, introducing Super Session #5 to its full distribution area this week. The Cashmere-hopped IPA, which is completely new to the market, will be available through the end of May in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Brewed with the same malt base and specialty malts as the other beers in this IPA series, Super Session #5 features a generous amount of Cashmere hops that get added late in the kettle and in dry hopping. The Cashmere hops give Super Session #5 a soft, balanced hop character, and at 4.8% ABV, the beer is light, refreshing, and approachable.

“We’ve been testing a wide variety of hops for our Super Session series, and we’re just thrilled with how Super Session #5 came out,” said Sean Lawson, CEO and founder of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “Cashmere provides plenty of hop character and aroma, but in a way that is softer and not as bitter or aggressive as some other hop varieties. The result is a really quaffable session IPA that combines delicate notes of peach, melon, and coconut with the crisp, refreshing mouthfeel of a lighter ale. We can’t wait for everyone to experience Super Session #5 for the first time this spring.”

Beginning this week, Super Session #5 IPA will be available in both 4-packs (16 oz. cans) and 12-packs (12 oz. cans), and Lawson’s Finest fans across the Northeast can find their nearest retailer here. The beer will be available through the end of May, at which point Lawson’s Finest Liquids will transition to the wildly popular, Mosaic-hopped Super Session #8.

The introduction of the brand-new Super Session #5 comes on the heels of Lawson’s Finest’s announcement of Little Sip as its newest year-round beer. Little Sip, the juicy, fruit-forward cousin of the brewery’s flagship Sip of Sunshine IPA, is now available all year long across Lawson’s Finest’s nine-state distribution area. The announcement means that craft beer drinkers in the Northeast now have year-round access to Sip of Sunshine, Little Sip, and a rotating selection of Super Session IPAs. Lawson’s Finest will also be distributing six specialty releases – Knockout Blonde, Scrag Mountain Pils, Scrag Mountain Pils Salt & Lime, Hopcelot IPA, Kiwi Double IPA, and Triple Sunshine – to its regional retailers on a rolling basis in short, seasonal stints this year.

To learn more about Lawson’s Finest Liquids, please visit www.lawsonsfinest.com.

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Lawson’s Finest Liquids produces beers of the highest quality with outstanding freshness. Emulating the best of widely appreciated styles, Lawson’s Finest is home to a growing collection of expertly crafted beers, including world-class IPAs and unique maple brews. Founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company started as a highly acclaimed, small-batch artisanal brewery in Warren, Vermont. In 2014, Lawson’s Finest Liquids added an alternating proprietorship in Stratford, Connecticut, where the brewery produces its flagship Sip of Sunshine and Super Session beers. Lawson’s Finest Liquids opened its destination brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield in 2018. For more information on Lawson’s Finest Liquids, please visit www.lawsonsfinest.com or follow the brewery on Instagram (@lawsonsfinest) and Facebook (@lawsonsfinestliquids).