Lawson’s Finest Liquids Launches Knockout Blonde Ale

Specialty blonde ale hits retailers this week across nine-state distribution area

Waitsfield, Vt. – As winter gives way to spring, Lawson’s Finest Liquids is excited to announce the return of Knockout Blonde, the first of six specialty beers that will make a seasonal appearance across the brewery’s full distribution network this year. Brewed with a flavorful blend of North American malts and loaded with Cascade and Centennial hops, this beautiful, straw-colored blonde ale is now available at retailers throughoutVermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, NewYork, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

“Blonde ales have been getting more and more popular in the past year, and Knockout Blonde is one that we’re always excited to share with the masses,” said Sean Lawson, founder and CEO of Lawson’s FinestLiquids. “It’s light and drinkable but still has its fair share of hop character – and I think it’s the perfect match for these spring temperatures.This beer was inspired by my beautiful wife and business partner, Karen, whose likeness appears on the can artwork in a convertible, with her hair blowing in the wind.”

With a zippy punch of hop aroma and notes of lemon and lime citrus, Knockout Blonde is the perfect beer for a warm spring day. At 5% ABV, Knockout Blonde is a balanced, approachable brew that will be enjoyed by a wide variety of beer drinkers.

“Knockout Blonde is a fun, free-spirited ale that really embodies what we’re all ready for this spring,” said Karen Lawson, co-owner and chief creative officer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “The days are getting longer, the weather is warming up, and people are looking forward to enjoying some time outside – and Knockout Blonde captures that spirit.”

Four-packs of Knockout Blonde, whose recipe was created at the original brewery in Warren, Vermont over 10 years ago, will be distributed across the region throughout April and May – at which pointLawson’s Finest will move on to distributing its next few specialty beers,Scrag Mountain Pils and Scrag Mountain Pils Salt & Lime.

Between specialty releases like KnockoutBlonde, the recent launch of the brand-new Super Session #5 IPA, and the expanded distribution of Little Sip IPA, Lawson’s Finest has been working hard to give craft beer fans across the Northeast unprecedented access to its beers this year. Little Sip IPA, the juicy, fruit-forward cousin of the brewery’s flagshipSip of Sunshine IPA, is now available all year long throughout the nine-state distribution area.

Thirsty craft beer drinkers looking to pick up some of Lawson’s Finest’s brews can click here to find their nearest retailer. For more information on Lawson’s Finest Liquids, please visit www.lawsonsfinest.com.

ABOUTLAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Lawson’s FinestLiquids produces beers of the highest quality and freshness. Emulating the best of widely appreciated styles, Lawson’s Finest is home to a growing collection of expertly crafted beers, including world-class IPAs and unique maple brews.Founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company started as a highly acclaimed, small-batch artisanal brewery in Warren, Vermont. In 2014, Lawson’sFinest Liquids added an alternating proprietorship in Stratford, Connecticut, where the brewery produces its flagship Sip of Sunshine and Super Session beers. Lawson’s Finest Liquids opened its destination brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield in 2018. For more information on Lawson’s FinestLiquids, please visit www.lawsonsfinest.com or follow the brewery on Instagram (@lawsonsfinest) and Facebook (@lawsonsfinestliquids).