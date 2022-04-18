Lawson’s Finest Liquids Becomes Industry’s Latest Solar-Powered Brewery, and Location of Vermont’s Largest Solar Canopy

WAITSFIELD, Vermont – Lawson’s Finest Liquids announced today that construction of the largest solar canopy in the state of Vermont is now complete at the company’s Brewery and Taproom in Waitsfield. Built by SunCommon, an iSun company and industry leader providing solar energy solutions to Vermont and New York since 2012, the structure features 495 individual solar modules (REC 375W) seated above 40 covered parking spaces and 10 level-two electric vehicle charging stations.

The project, built throughout 2021 and early 2022, represents the latest investment from Lawson’s Finest Liquids in sustainable practices. The company prioritizes reducing their environmental impact as part of their Green is Grand initiative within the Social Impact Program (SIP). They first installed Brewery solar panels in 2019, an independent wastewater management system in 2018 and they partner with local businesses to responsibly recycle spent grain and byproducts.

“When my wife Karen and I started Lawson’s Finest, values were at the center of what we wanted to do with our business,” said Sean Lawson, CEO and Founding Brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “From the beginning we set out to be the finest, source the best ingredients, invest in state-of-the-art equipment, brew the best beer possible and cultivate healthy, vibrant communities. That’s why our efforts in sustainability and striving to power our brewery through renewable energy are so important to us.”

Before the installation of the new solar canopy, Lawson’s Finest Liquids generated approximately 10 percent of its energy needs from existing rooftop solar panels on the Brewery. With the addition of the new solar array generating 215kW across 495 modules, about 60 percent of the Waitsfield Brewery’s operations will be powered by solar energy. In terms of beer, this means around 2.4 million cans annually of Lawson’s Finest brews will be produced using solar energy.

“Businesses like Lawson’s show us that it’s possible to provide great products, grow to meaningful scale, and generate financial success all while creating increasingly positive impact on the communities where Vermonters live and work,” said Duane Peterson, co-founder at SunCommon, “We’re stoked to partner with Lawson’s to further expand their sustainable practices. Now we can all enjoy a ‘Sip of Sunshine’ in more ways than one!”

To celebrate the completion of the parking canopy and continued dedication to sustainability and green energy, Lawson’s Finest Liquids will be hosting an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at its Waitsfield Brewery and Taproom at 155 Carroll Rd in Waitsfield, VT. The event will fittingly take place on Earth Day, April 22nd from 10-11am with Vermont’s renewable energy leaders in attendance to celebrate Lawson’s Finest solar power expansion. The event is open to the public.

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts exceptionally fresh, high-quality, flavorful beers. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, innovation, sustainability and fun — supporting healthy, vibrant communities through our Social Impact Program. Founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of expertly-crafted brews, including the renowned Sip of Sunshine IPA. Beginning as a highly-acclaimed, small-batch brewery, Lawson’s Finest has grown to distribution across nine states in the Northeastern United States. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its doors to the public, welcoming fans to a popular destination brewery, taproom and retail location in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

ABOUT SUNCOMMON

SunCommon, an iSun company, is a certified BCorp that believes everyone has the right to a healthy environment and brighter future — and renewable energy is where it starts. We are on a mission to make clean, renewable energy simple and affordable. We offer options through home solar, community solar, commercial solar, and battery storage. It’s easy to take the first step towards a brighter future with SunCommon.

