Lawson’s Finest Introduces its Maple Ale Outside VT for the First Time

WAITSFIELD, Vermont – Lawson’s Finest Liquids is making its classic maple ale, Mad River Maple, available to fans across the Northeast. Beginning this week, the Vermont favorite will be available to craft-beer lovers throughout the brewery’s entire nine state distribution area of VT, CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, and RI.

Mad River Maple is a robust, rich maple ale brewed with 100% pure Vermont maple syrup. At 8% ABV, the beer delivers a smooth, palate pleasing feel with a slightly sweet finish. The beer’s name pays homage to Green Mountain State’s legendary Mad River Valley, home to both Lawson’s Finest Liquids and some of the region’s most sought after maple syrup producers.

“Mad River Maple was originally inspired by an old English homebrewing recipe that calls for molasses as a sweetener,” explains Sean Lawson, CEO and Founding Brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “Instead, we load Mad River Maple with some of the region’s best, 100% pure Vermont maple syrup. The early addition of bittering hops balances out the sweetness, resulting in a complex brew with layers of flavor.”

Mad River Maple is the newest addition to Lawson’s Finest Liquids calendar of specialty distributions. The beer arrives following the introduction of Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ black IPA, Big Hoppy, both as perfect seasonal flavors for fall. Both beers are now available in 4-packs at retailers across the Northeast. To close out the 2022 specialty distribution calendar, Lawson’s Finest Liquids will reintroduce its celebrated annual Barrel-Aged Winter Lager later this year.

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS:

Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts and delivers the finest and freshest beer possible to delight our fans and to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities through our Social Impact Program. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, authenticity, community, sustainability and fun. Founded by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of award-winning beers brewed with passion and precision including the renowned Sunshine family of IPAs. Beginning as a home-based 1bbl nanobrewery in 2008, Lawson’s Finest expanded production capacity in 2011 and 2014, growing to include distribution across nine states in the Northeast. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its popular destination Brewery, Taproom and Retail Store in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

For More Information:

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com