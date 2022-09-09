Last Call: Heineken Acquires Remaining Stake in London’s Beavertown; July Beer Imports +0.8% YOY; Pike Refreshes Brand

Heineken UK has acquired full ownership of Beavertown Brewery, four years after purchasing a minority share in the London-based company.

Beavertown founder Logan Plant – son of Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant – will step down as CEO, but remain with the company in an advisory role, according to a press release. Jochen Van Esch, Heineken’s craft development director, will lead the brewery as managing director.

Beavertown will continue to operate separately from Heineken, with its own “function teams, including sales, marketing, brewing and wider existing teams,” according to the release.

The deal with Heinken is a “natural next step for Beavertown, its brands” and “its people,” Plant said in the release.

“The culture of Beavertown is incredibly important – our unique creativity in our design and marketing, our drive to brew the very best tasting beers, and the passion for excellence at the moment people order a pint – and this is something that will continue,” Plant said. “With Heineken UK, we have a partner who provides support, advice and investment, and gives us the space to flourish.”

Plant founded Beavertown more than a decade ago, “brewing in a rice pan” in a kitchen in North London. The brewery now employs more than 160 people and brews 360,000 hectolitres (about 301,910 barrels) of beer annually, according to the release.

Heineken and Beavertown’s relationship began in 2018, when Heineken UK purchased a €40 million (about $47.24 million in 2018) minority stake in Beavertown. The investment helped fund a new brewery and brewpub, The Guardian reported.

“Without [Heineken], my dream of being a world-renowned brewery that began with that rice pan a decade ago, would have been impossible,” Plant said. “Jochen has worked closely with us all and I have absolute confidence that under his stewardship, the future of Beavertown is burning bright.”

July Beer Imports +0.8% vs. 2021, Driven by Mexican Import Growth

Beer imports increased to 3,598,587 barrels in July, a +0.8% increase year-over-year (YOY), the Beer Institute (BI) reported this week, citing data from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Total beer imports increased +3.9% year-to-date (YTD) through July, to more than 23.88 million barrels.

Mexican imports drove growth for the segment, increasing +7.4% YOY, to nearly 88.76 million gallons (more than 2.8 million barrels), accounting for 80% of total imported beer volume in the month, up from 73% in July 2019. Beer imports from the country are up +12.1% YTD, to more than 584 million gallons (nearly 19 million barrels).

Other significant contributors to July’s growth include Ireland (+38.4% YOY, to more than 2.2 million gallons), Italy (+69%, to nearly 1.1 million gallons) and Germany (+2.5%, to nearly 2.7 million gallons).

Belgium (-83.6%, to 509,208 gallons) and Poland (-89.4%, to 147,305 gallons) recorded significant declines in July, “most likely attributable to shifts in location of production,” Danelle Kosmal, BI VP of research, wrote in the report. Those shifts include Anheuser-Busch InBev (A-B) moving production of Stella Artois from Belgium to the U.S.

“Adjusting for those shifts in production, shipments for imported beer are up +4.4% for July 2022 compared to July 2021, and up +8.8% year-to-date,” Kosmal wrote.

The BI’s August import-export report will be released October 5.

Pike Brewing Unveils Rebrand; Hires New Head Brewer and Brewery & QA Manager

Pike Brewing Company unveiled a brand refresh this week, as the Seattle-based company celebrates 33 years.

To debut the rebrand crafted by Blindtiger Design, Pike released three new year-round beers: Waterfront IPA (6.3% ABV), Uptown hazy IPA (6.2% ABV) and Post Alley pils (5.5% ABV). The brewery has also made “improvements” to some of its existing offerings: Space Needle West Coast IPA (7.2% ABV), Pike Place pale ale (5.8% ABV), Cosmic Pulp juicy IPA (6.6% ABV), Kilt Lifter scotch ale (7.6% ABV), Monk’s Uncle tripel ale (9.9% ABV) and 5X Stout (8.2% ABV).

Pike plans to release new seasonals in the coming year, beginning with Seattle Freeze Cold IPA in the fall.

Additionally, Pike announced two new hires familiar with the Seattle craft beer scene. Pike appointed Leslie Shore, who worked as lead brewer for Reuben’s Brews for more than six years, head brewer. The company also hired Barbara Beaver – who served as quality coordinator for Georgetown Brewing and a lab technician for Elysian Brewing Company – as its brewery and quality assurance manager.

“Knowing where Pike is headed is extremely exciting and energizing,” Shore said in the release. “The history of the brewery is legendary and iconic, and it’s certainly invigorating to be united with our entire crew on this trajectory.”

“We have a great production team that are not only dedicated to the course that we’re on, but also eager to adopt updated processes and procedures to drive us there,” Beaver added.