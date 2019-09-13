Land-Grant Partners with Columbus Metro Parks on Outpost Rustic Lager

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With next weekend marking the Columbus Metro Parks’ inaugural Scioto Fest, Land-Grant Brewing Company is proud to announce the release of Outpost, a rustic lager brewed with honey harvested from hives housed at various Columbus Metro Parks. The brewery is also excited to serve as the sole beer provider for the event, and looks forward to bringing their signature Beer Garden experience to the park.

“When the Metro Parks approached us for Scioto Fest, we knew this had the potential to be an incredible event, and a one-of-a-kind asset to the Columbus experience” says Land-Grant co-founder and President, Adam Benner. “For that reason, we knew we needed to do something a little more than just show up with some coolers. We’ve built a pretty unique outdoor Beer Garden space down here in Franklinton, and we want to bring that al fresco craft beer experience to the festival. Outpost— the beer—kind of encompasses that whole ethos, an easy drinking beer, best enjoyed outdoors with friends.”

Scioto Fest is a four day celebration of all things Scioto Audubon starting Thursday, September 12th! Climbing, camping, music, food, craft beer and much more! The Land-Grant Outpost Beer Garden will be open beginning Friday evening and will remain open for the full day of activities on Saturday. A full schedule of events and activities can be found at the Metro Parks website (www.metroparks.net/scioto-fest-2019/).

Along with the festival, Outpost Rustic Lager will be available on draft and six packs of cans ($9.99) at the Land-Grant taproom on Friday, September 13th with a portion of its proceeds benefiting the Columbus Metro Parks.

