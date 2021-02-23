Land-Grant Collaborates with Forbidden Root on Brazilian-Style Sour Ale

Columbus, Ohio — Land-Grant Brewing Company —along with Forbidden Root—is excited to announce the release of their new collaborative sour ale, Suco.

The beer was brewed in the Brazilian Catharina-style and is heavily fruited with feijoa and acerola giving the beer a saturated tropical fruit profile. The addition of Brazilian pink peppercorn lends the beer an earthy spice.

“Collaboration brews usually feature a unique ingredient, process, or style,” says Land-Grant Head Brewer, Dan Shaffer. “This beer has all three: 1) Brazilian fruit and spices, and 2) a special yeast that both sours and ferments, all in the service of, 3) the Catharina Sour, a heavily fruited sour style pioneered by Brazilian home-brewers. Luckily, the beer turned out to be both novel and delicious.”

This release marks the first collaboration between the Franklinton based Land-Grant and the Forbidden Root Columbus brewpub.

“We are excited for Suco to be heading out into the world,” says Nick Gabriel, Head Brewer at Forbidden Root’s Columbus brewery. “Collaborations give us an opportunity to try new things and when the team at Land-Grant brought us the idea of a Brazilian inspired sour beer, we were all in.”

The beer will be available as a limited release on Thursday, February 19th, and will be available at select grocery stores, bottle shops, and craft beer retailers. It will also be available to enjoy in the Land-Grant Taproom and Beer Garden, and will be available to order online for local delivery or shipment throughout Ohio at landgrantbrewing.com. Forbidden Root will be featuring the beer on draft in their brewpub. A six pack of 12oz. cans of Suco retails for $11.99 and is 5.7% abv.

ABOUT LAND-GRANT

Land-Grant Brewing Company, an award-winning production craft brewery in Columbus, Ohio, was born from a passion for painstakingly-crafted beer, powerful design, and a mid-western devotion. Land-Grant is defined by their dedication to the craft of producing championship quality craft beer, intention to sustainable brewing, and commitment to the betterment of the Columbus community.

Beer lovers can enjoy Land-Grant craft beer at their Franklinton Taproom and Beer Garden at 424 W. Town Street, or pick up a six-pack at a variety of grocery stores or beer distributors throughout Central Ohio. Connect with Land-Grant on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. For more information, please visit http://www.landgrantbrewing.com.