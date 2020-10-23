Land-Grant Brewing and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Collaborate on Bramble Jamble Tart Fruit Ale

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Land-Grant Brewing Company, along with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, is excited to announce its latest collaboration between the Columbus-based craft brewery and ice cream maker. Say hello to Bramble Jamble – a sweet, tart fruit ale inspired by one of Jeni’s most beloved ice creams: Brambleberry Crisp. This indulgent treat showcases a medley of flavors bursting with blissed out notes of blackcurrant, blackberry and vanilla.

The release of Bramble Jamble marks the third collaboration between Land-Grant and Jeni’s. It’s a partnership that dates back to 2018, when Land-Grant began playing host to (and brewing a special beer for) the annual Jeni’s Strawberry Jam, a summer celebration of all things Strawberry. With this year’s event being postponed then cancelled due to the pandemic, the two community focused companies still wanted to find a way to collaborate, but also keep the flavors fresh and seasonal. Thus, the more fall-friendly Brambleberry-inspired brew was born.

For this beer, head brewer Dan Schaffer dove deep into the wellspring of creativity to craft a flavor profile that is not only reflective of the ice cream from which it is derived, but is also representative of the high quality, custom ingredients that Jeni’s has become known for. Schaffer relates, “We were working at making a drinkable version of the ice cream. Fortunately, with Jeni’s blessing, we were able to use the same Brambleberry sauce that she uses in her recipe, containing blackberries that are locally grown exclusively for her. For the brown sugar crisp, we added two types of oats and jaggery, an unrefined cane sugar used in India. Lastly we added Madagascar vanilla bean paste, which is vanilla seeds and extract minus the beans.”

Schaffer continues, “Put all these flavors in concert with each other and what you get is a beer that is sweet and dessert-like, while also being quite drinkable.”

“We love working with Land-Grant,” adds Jeni’s Founder Jeni Britton Bauer, “We’re kindred spirits. Our favorite collaborations tend to be ongoing and play out over time, with each side bringing something unique to the table. And when it works, it works—you can just tell because it feels good—and so naturally you’re like let’s do more together. It’s just good, clean fun. Land-Grant didn’t just take an ice cream and make it into a beer, that’s been done, they took an ice cream and made it into a beer that you’re actually going to want to drink more than one of.”

And Bramble Jamble is just that – a creamy, full-bodied beer with pleasing notes of vanilla, brown sugar and tangy, late summer bramble berries that tastes every bit as good as you’re imagining. The beer is a limited release and will be available at select grocery stores and bottle shops. It will also be available to enjoy in the Land-Grant Beer Garden, as well as for carryout from the brewery’s taproom. A six pack of 12oz. cans of Bramble Jamble will retail for $11.99 and is 6.2% abv.

ABOUT LAND-GRANT

Land-Grant Brewing Company, an award-winning production craft brewery in Columbus, Ohio, was born from a passion for pain-stakingly crafted beer, powerful design, and incredible experiences. Land-Grant is defined by their dedication to the craft of producing championship quality craft beer, intention to sustainable brewing, and commitment to the betterment of the Columbus community.

Beer lovers can enjoy Land-Grant craft beer at their outdoor, and socially distanced Franklinton Beer Garden at 424 W. Town Street or pick up a six-pack at a variety of grocery stores or beer retailers throughout Central Ohio, Southeast Ohio, Dayton, and Cleveland.

Connect with Land-Grant on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. For more information, please visit landgrantbrewing.com

ABOUT JENI BRITTON BAUER AND JENI’S SPLENDID ICE CREAMS

Jeni Britton Bauer is an American ice cream maker and entrepreneur. A pioneer of the artisan ice cream movement, she introduced a modern, ingredient-driven style of ice cream making that has been widely emulated across the world, but never duplicated. Jeni opened her first ice cream shop, Scream, in 1996, then founded Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in 2002. Her first cookbook, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams at Home, won a coveted James Beard Award in 2012 and became the de facto bible for anybody making their own ice cream or thinking about opening a new-style ice cream shop. Her second cookbook, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Desserts (2014), took ice cream to the next level with an array of incredible plated, layered, and piled-high ice cream-centric desserts. Today, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is a Certified B Corporation with 32 (and counting) scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country. As Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Jeni remains the beating heart of the company, and is in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it. Jeni is a 2017 Henry Crown Fellow and has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the most creative people in business today.

For More Information:

https://landgrantbrewing.com