Land-Grant and National Vets Memorial and Museum Partner for Commemorative Beer

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The National Veterans Memorial and Museum and Land-Grant Brewing Company are proud to announce their collaborative beer commemorating the Memorial and Museum’s first anniversary on the Scioto Peninsula in downtown Columbus, Ohio.

“We are proud to honor all Veterans, connect our communities, inspire our nation and educate every generation about the importance of service and sacrifice,” says Lt. General Michael Ferriter, US Army(Retired), President and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial andMuseum. “When we learned about the many ways Land-Grant supports our communities through storytelling, we were excited to explore opportunities to celebrate Veterans’ contributions to our nation together.”

The beer draws its name from the foundational pillars of the Museum and Memorial’s stated mission to: Honor, Connect, Inspire, and Educate.

“When on our tours of the Museum, our guides were always coming back to this idea of Four Pillars,” says Land-Grant co-founder and President, Adam Benner. “The striking architecture of the building doesn’t actually have any columns in the traditional sense, so these conceptual pillars are really what hold up the Museum as a world class institution, one we’re beyond proud to have here in Columbus and to call our neighbors.”

Our collaborative can design draws inspiration from the Museum’sRemembrance Gallery exhibit featuring brilliant stained glass representing major military campaign medals dating back to the CivilWar. The medals encircle an infinitely reflected, folded flag that once flew over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington NationalCemetery.

“We took several trips to Museum and Memorial during the course of developing this beer, and there is so much to pull out of those round walls, it’s an infinite source of inspiration,” says Land-Grant co-founder and Creative Director, Walt Keys. “As soon as we went upstairs to the Remembrance Gallery and roof amphitheater the view of the light pouring through the campaign medal ribbons really struck me as a profound and visual representation of the stories the Museum andMemorial exists to tell.”

Four Pillars is a Pale Ale clocking in at 5.3% ABV and featuring Ekuanot, Cascade, and Centennial hops for a grapefruit and citrus flavor profile.

Four Pillars Pale Ale will be available on draft and available six packs of cans ($9.99) at the Land-Grant taproom starting Friday,October 18th with distribution to Central Ohio craft beer retailers beginning the following Monday, October 21. A portion of the proceeds from Four Pillars Pale Ale will directly benefit the mission of theNational Veterans Memorial and Museum.

About Land-Grant

Land-Grant Brewing Company, an award-winning production craft brewery in Columbus,Ohio, was born from a passion for pain-stakingly-crafted beer, powerful design, and incredible experiences. Land-Grant is defined by their dedication to the craft of producing championship quality craft beer, intention to sustainable brewing, and commitment to the betterment of the Columbus community. Beer lovers can enjoy Land-Grant craft beer at their Franklinton taproom at 424 W. Town Street, their airport taproom at the John GlennColumbus International Airport or pick up a six-pack at a variety of grocery stores or beer retailers throughout Central Ohio. Connect with Land-Grant on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. For more information, please visit landgrantbrewing.com.

About the National Veterans Memorial and Museum

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is neither a war memorial nor a military branch-of-service museum. It takes visitors on a narrative journey telling individual stories and shared experiences ofVeterans throughout history. The National Veterans Memorial and Museum pays tribute to the sacrifices of men and women in service and their families. History is presented in a dynamic, participatory experience with photos, letters and personal effects, multi-media presentations, and interactive exhibits. Together, these elements link our national story to the larger context of world events since our country’s earliest days and demonstrate the importance of individuals in shaping our history. Please visit https://www.nationalvmm.org/ to learn more about the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.