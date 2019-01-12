Lancaster Brewing Company Releases New Variety 16-Pack

LANCASTER, Pa.— Lancaster Brewing is pleased to introduce its new 16-pack can Variety Barn scheduled for release on Feb. 1. The new package will replace its bottled 12-pack Variety Barn.

Containing a rotating seasonal selection along with Lancaster’s Milk Stout, Hop Hog IPA and Strawberry Wheat, the initial release will feature Lancaster’s first canned Session IPA, Hop Belly, “A crisp, well-crafted brew delivering citrus and tropical fruit notes with firm herbal undertones from a combination of Simcoe, El Dorado and Falconer’s Flight hops. Brewed for superior drinkability and invigorating hop flavor, Hop Belly is perfect for anytime.”

“Not only are we excited to release our first can variety pack in time for spring, we’re thrilled about the exceptional value the 16-can pack delivers to consumers, since it’s priced similarly to our former bottled 12-pack,” says Lancaster Brewing Founder Pete Keares. “Plans are also in the works for a Summer 16 Party Pack and Holiday 4X4 Pack,”

16 Pack Variety Barns will be available at retail locations throughout Lancaster’s distribution area.

About Lancaster Brewing Company

Lancaster Brewing Company (LBC) unites quality, creativity and experience, to brew consistently excellent craft beer in the heart of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania since 1995. Inspired by the region’s rich brewing history, LBC offers an evolving portfolio of ales and lagers, along with locally inspired fare at three brewpub locations in Lancaster and Harrisburg. For more information about Lancaster Brewing, call 717-391-6258 or visit www.LancasterBrewing.com. Lancaster’s award winning brews are available seven days a week in Lancaster and Harrisburg brewpubs, and at better bars, beer retailers and restaurants throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia and Delaware. Follow Lancaster Brewing Company on Twitter @LancasterBrew, Instagram @lancasterbrewingcompany and be a fan on Facebook.