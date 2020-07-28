Lallemand Brewing Releases New Yeast in Collaboration with Verdant Brewing Co.

Penryn, England — Expanding even further the “We Brew With You” concept, LalBrew Verdant IPA yeast is the result of a collaboration between Lallemand Brewing and Verdant Brewing Co, a craft brewery focusing on IPAs and modern hop-forward styles.

The ambition of this collaboration was driven by the will of a continuous effort of Verdant Brewing Co. brewers to improve and give consistency to their IPA and for Lallemand Brewing to broaden its expertise in regards to IPA fermentation management. After a long screening process of the brewery’s «house» yeast, Verdant IPA was selected for its performance and unique sensory characteristics when used to create hoppy styles. Verdant Brewing Co. value this strain as being totally unique and suitable for a broad range of IPAs. Moreover, several breweries around the world have conducted very successful pilot brewing trials with LalBrew Verdant IPA. The availability of this yeast in a dry and stable form will give brewers great opportunities to create diversity in their IPAs.

Framed within the LalBrew Premium Series product line, LalBrew Verdant IPA represents a new addition to Lallemand Brewing’s portfolio of solutions to enhance flavor and allow the brewer to achieve desired characteristics in their product.

LalBrew Verdant IPA is a pure culture of Saccharomyces cerevisiae available in 500g and 11g sachets, with a recommended pitch rate of 50-100g per hL of wort, which is sufficient to achieve a minimum of 2.5-5 million viable cells/mL.

About Lallemand BrewingLallemand Brewing is a business unit of Lallemand Inc., a privately held Canadian company specializing in the research, development, production, marketing and distribution of yeast and bacteria. Lallemand Inc. has over 4000 employees located in more than 45 countries on 5 continents. Contact: marketingbrewing@lallemand.com website: www.lallemandbrewing.com.

About Verdant Brewing Co.

Verdant Brewing Co. began life back in autumn 2014 when homebrewers Adam and James teamed up with Rich to brew US-inspired beers that weren’t available locally in Cornwall, United Kingdom. Since then the team has continued to grow alongside the demand. Over the past few years, Verdant Brewing Co. becomes synonymous with hop-forward beer styles including pale ale, IPA and DIPA. Verdant Brewing Co.’s ethos revolves around brewing the flavour-packed beers, and ensuring that beer lovers have access to delicious, quality-driven releases week after week.