Lakewood Brewing to Release Salted Caramel Temptress

DALLAS, Texas — Lakewood Brewing Company (LBC) is pleased to announce the addition of Salted Caramel Temptress to their wildly popular Seduction Series.

“We’re always pushing the boundaries and making some Seriously Fun Beer here at LBC,” said Wim Bens, Founder and President. “This time of year calls for a decadent beer and Salted Caramel Temptress checks all the boxes. We loaded her up with a punch of extra vanilla and lots of salted caramel flavor and aroma. And we’re super excited to share it with our fans!”

Lakewood’s Seduction Series takes their best-selling Temptress Imperial Milk Stout and infuses it with different flavors. Past iterations include Peanut Butter Temptress, Raspberry Temptress, French Quarter Temptress and Coconut Temptress.

Salted Caramel Temptress will be available in 4-pack 12oz bottles and draft starting in December. If past releases are any indication, this one won’t last long.

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery Seriously Fun Beer. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Its diverse beer portfolio includes year-round, seasonal, and limited barrel-aged and sour beers. Lakewood has been recognized nationally in major beer competitions including: U.S. Beer Tasting Championship, U.S. Open Beer Championship (2nd most nationally awarded brewery 2015), San Diego, Denver and Los Angeles International Beer Competitions among others. Lakewood beers are available throughout North Texas, Austin, Corpus Christi, Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Wichita Falls and East Texas in discerning bars, restaurants, and retailers. For taproom location and a “find our beer” tool, visit lakewoodbrewing.com.