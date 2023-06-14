Lakewood Brewing Releasing Cool New Beers for the Hot Texas Summer

DALLAS, Texas – Lakewood Brewing Co. has announced its lineup of “hot” varieties to cool off this summer, including a fruity seasonal, super-fresh draft only releases, new Temptress variants, and a new IPA Mix 12-Pack.

First is the return of their smashing summer seasonal Watermelon Queen, a refreshing and fruity American wheat beer that was made in collaboration with the Hill Country Alliance, whose mission is to ensure clean and abundant waters in Texas. It’s perfect for pool time!

Also new this season is Lakewood’s Brewer’s Stash Series, draft-only beers like Fresh Cut Haze IPA and Prickly in Pink Sour that will be available in limited release state-wide for the first time outside of Lakewood’s North Dallas Taproom. These beers come from inspiration throughout the brewery – all Lakewood Brewing employees are encouraged to come up with and brew the next big thing.

The award-winning Temptress, the #1 selling craft stout in Texas, will continue as the foundation of the Seduction Series, a seasonal variant of Temptress. This spring, Lakewood introduced Double Stuffed Temptress for the first time in wide release, an Oreo-infused version that was originally only part of Lakewood’s annual Seduction Mix Six-pack. June will see the return of S’mores Temptress and the NEW Pumpkin Spice Latte Temptress, which will don “her” Ugg boots and infinity scarf for a late summer debut.

Lakewood’s Goddess Hazy IPA continues to gain ground at taps and shelves throughout Texas after a big launch in March. Proceeds (5%) from Goddess support local Texas chapters of the Pink Boots Society, which empowers and supports women in the brewing industry.

Finally, Lakewood is releasing its first variety 12-pack aptly named the Hop Snacks Variety Pack. This IPA focused sampler will see three of Lakewood’s current IPAs (Lakewood IPA, Big D Double IPA, Goddess Hazy IPA), along with a mix pack exclusive – Blood Orange IPA.

“We’ve been very busy brewing new and exciting beers at the Taproom, and I’m stoked to see these innovative beers reach our fans across Texas,” said Wim Bens, President and Founder of Lakewood Brewing. “We love sharing and exploring our passions!”

In order of release, Texas beer lovers can watch their taps and shelves for:

DOUBLE STUFFED TEMPTRESS is a dunkalicious addition to the Seduction Series. Infused with an outrageous amount of Oreo cookies, this brew offers indulgent aromas of cookies and cream, and is being released on its own for the first time after featuring in 2022’s Seduction Mix-Pack. AVAILABLE NOW.

GODDESS HAZY IPA has a tropical fruit-forward aroma complemented by a soft and smooth palate, making it incredibly easy to drink. Additionally, 5% of the proceeds will go to Texas chapters of the Pink Boots Society. It is available in six-packs or as part of Lakewood’s IPA Mix-Pack. AVAILABLE YEAR-ROUND.

WATERMELON QUEEN is a refreshing American wheat beer infused with fresh watermelon flavor. Perfect for a hot summer day and a must-try for any fruit beer lover. This beer also supports a good cause, Lakewood has teamed up with Hill Country Alliance to raise awareness for cleaner water in Texas, and every can of Watermelon Queen features a QR code, making it easy for anyone to contribute to the cause. AVAILABLE NOW THROUGH AUGUST.

S’MORES TEMPTRESS adds a fun summertime twist to Lakewood’s beloved Temptress Imperial Milk Stout. This variation boasts a healthy dose of chocolate, graham crackers, and toasted marshmallows, just in time for s’mores season! AVAILABLE IN JUNE.

FRESH CUT HAZE – Draft Only – is a true New England IPA that features loads of Cashmere, Azacca, and Trident hops. It provides a super hop-forward flavor profile without the unpleasant hop burn. Part of Lakewood’s limited Brewer’s Stash draft only series. AVAILABLE IN JUNE.

PUNKEL, Lakewood’s #1 seasonal, will see its 12th annual return around mid- to late summer this year. This dark yet light German lager has a malty base and hints of cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and ginger – a pumpkin pie twist without the actual pumpkin. AVAILABLE IN JULY.

PRICKLY IN PINK – Draft Only – is a summertime sour beer made with real prickly pear and pink guava. It has a fresh fruit flavor with a refreshing amount of tartness. Available in limited release on draft only, it’s part of the Brewer’s Stash Series. AVAILABLE IN AUGUST.

BLOOD ORANGE IPA is a deliciously unique IPA made with Texas grown blood oranges, creating a perfect balance between juicy, citrusy hops and tangy blood oranges, resulting in a refreshing and flavorful IPA. It is ONLY available in the Hop Snacks Variety Pack. AVAILABLE IN AUGUST.

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE TEMPTRESS is not your basic batch. AVAILABLE IN AUGUST.

In addition to its market-wide portfolio, Lakewood rotates 24 craft beers on tap at its North Texas Taproom and Beergarden at 2302 Executive Drive in Garland, which attracts beer lovers from around the world for an amazing destination brewery experience. Available on shelves and taps Texas-wide, Lakewood beers can be found using Lakewood’s online Beer Finder.

About Lakewood Brewing Company

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery making “Seriously Fun Beer”. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the #1 craft stout in Texas. Today, its beer portfolio includes year-round releases, seasonal, and limited releases, all of which draw beer lovers to the Lakewood Brewing Taproom and Beergarden at 2302 Executive Drive in Garland. Lakewood beers are available on craft beer shelves Texas-wide and can be found using Lakewood’s online Beer Finder.

For More Information:

https://lakewoodbrewing.com/