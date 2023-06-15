Lakewood Brewing Co. Opens North Dallas Event Spaces

DALLAS, Texas – Lakewood Brewing Company is opening up during off-hours for corporate and group events for just the cost of food and drink. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Lakewood’s spacious indoor and outdoor spaces can be reserved for team-building and gatherings that pair well with the over 24 beers on tap and full kitchen.

“The best and freshest beer is best enjoyed at the source,” said Wim Bens, founder of Lakewood Brewing Co. “Over the last decade, we’ve seen tons of reluctant ‘plus ones’ come to Lakewood with their beer lover only to leave with a new appreciation after trying their first Temptress. I love the look on their faces after the first sip!”

Events can be as extravagant as planners want, even including beer canned with custom labels that can feature the company logo as well as company branded glassware. In addition to free hang time in the spaces, private event programming can also include brewery tours and guided tastings.

“We have such welcoming and fun spaces, even your TPS report training will seem like a good time,” added Bens. “There’s nothing more motivating to get through your business meeting than knowing there’s beer at the end.”

Set against a giant Instagram-ready mural that covers almost the entire side of the brewery, Lakewood’s sweeping covered outdoor beergarden has attractions for adults like foosball, cornhole, dart boards, giant Jenga, and outside spaces with firepits surrounded by Adirondack chairs. Inside, the taproom features booths, communal tables, and comfortable seating throughout with cozy lighting and more murals.

Overlooking the Taproom is the “Lakewood Loft,” a speakeasy-inspired private event space with a bird’s eye view of Lakewood’s massive tanks below. The Founder’s Taproom, Lakewood’s original 2012 taproom space, is another private event space with a bar, mural, and fixture upgrades.

Lakewood’s kitchen features appetizers, salads, sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, and sweets, many of which have tastes of Lakewood fan favorites – creamy jalapeno queso is made with Lakewood Lager, the Bavarian Pretzel is served with Tangerine Queen pub cheese and Temptress mustard, flavors of the smoked brisket are brought out with Lakewood Lager barbecue sauce and beer pickles, and the Prosciutto flatbread is topped with a balsamic Temptress reduction.

Lakewood is most notably known for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, and has recently ushered forth a new divine beer, GODDESS – Hazy IPA. The brewery’s juiciest hazy yet, GODDESS is available statewide, with 5% of proceeds benefiting local Texas chapters of the Pink Boots Society. Drawing beer lovers worldwide, Lakewood Brewing Co. is located at 2302 Executive Drive in Garland. Its beers are available on shelves Texas-wide and can be found using Lakewood’s online Beer Finder.

Groups interested in Lakewood’s event spaces can contact the brewery under the private events tab on the brewery website.

About Lakewood Brewing Company

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery making Seriously Fun Beer. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Its diverse beer portfolio includes year-round, seasonal, and limited release beers.

Lakewood has been recognized nationally in major beer competitions including: U.S. Beer Tasting Championship, U.S. Open Beer Championship, San Diego, Denver and Los Angeles International Beer Competitions among others. Lakewood beers are available throughout Texas in discerning bars, restaurants, and retailers.

https://lakewoodbrewing.com/