Lakewood Brewing Announces Distribution Partnership with Hops & Vines Distributing

DALLAS — Lakewood Brewing Company is excited to announce a new partnership with Hops and Vines Distributing.

“We are pumped to join forces with the talented team at Hops and Vines Distributing,” says Wim Bens, Founder and President of LBC. “Hops and Vines shares our dedication to quality, service, and bringing only the best craft beer to market. Since day one our approach was to grow our distribution footprint organically and now the time has come to share the beer love with almost all of Texas.”

Hops and Vines will roll out distribution in Waco, San Antonio and Houston in addition to the current Lakewood Brewing footprint over the next few months, as well as take over the distribution rights in the Austin market.

“We are incredibly excited and proud to partner with Wim Bens and the brewing talent at Lakewood Brewing Company, and to support and enhance their brand-building efforts throughout the state of Texas,” says Tristan Maldonado, Co-Founder and CEO of Hops and Vines.

“Lakewood is perhaps best known for The Temptress imperial milk stout, which is the #1-selling craft stout in the entire state of Texas, even though it’s currently only distributed in limited areas of the state. We’re excited to bring The Temptress and Lakewood’s other highly creative beers to share with beer lovers across more of our great state,” Tristan said. Lakewood’s year-round offerings include Lakewood Lager, Lakewood IPA, All Call Kolsch, Lemonale, The Temptress and soon Texas Porter.

In 2011, after years of experience learning the beer brewing process, Wim Bens set his sights on bringing high quality, hand crafted beer to the Dallas metroplex. Lakewood Brewing became one of the first local breweries to enter the Dallas beer scene and started distribution in August of 2012. Since then Lakewood has drawn beer lovers in with their award-winning portfolio of year-round, seasonal, and specialty brews.

Hops and Vines will begin servicing retail accounts serving Lakewood products during the month of September. Lakewood will officially mark its entry into the San Antonio craft beer community at the San Antonio Beer Festival on October 19th, 2019.

About Lakewood Brewing Company

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery Seriously Fun Beer. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Its diverse beer portfolio includes year-round, seasonal, and limited barrel-aged and sour beers. Lakewood has been recognized nationally in major beer competitions including: U.S. Beer Tasting Championship, U.S. Open Beer Championship (2nd most nationally awarded brewery 2015), San Diego, Denver and Los Angeles International Beer Competitions among others. Lakewood beers are available throughout North Texas, Austin, Corpus Christi, Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Wichita Falls and East Texas in discerning bars, restaurants, and retailers. For taproom location and a “find our beer” tool, visit lakewoodbrewing.com

About Hops and Vines Distributing

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Hops and Vines is one of the fastest growing craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic distributors in the state of Texas. Hops and Vines has quickly grown from a one-man operation to a full-service distribution company with state-wide capabilities. Hops and Vines Distributing recently announced a merger with Ambiente Holdings creating one of the state’s leading value-added distribution companies. Hops and Vines prides itself on being extremely passionate and brand stewards with all partners. We hang our hat on superior customer service, product education, and being a true extension of our partners and customers.