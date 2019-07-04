Lakefront Brewery Releases Junk Kettle Sour with Cherries and Sakura

MILWAUKEE – Each new quarter brings yet another celebration of a Lakefront Brewery employee. The “My Turn” Series lets a different employee, each quarter, create their own beer. From Barleywines to smoked lagers to fruited beer, every employee gets their shot to express who they are through water, barley, hops and yeast.

“Not everyone knows the details of brewing, but everyone knows what they’d like to drink,” said Lakefront Brewery founder and president Russ Klisch. “And through the My Turn Series, we get their unique perspective and flavors.” The My Turn Series began in 2012, and with about 71 full-time employees, it’s not going away anytime soon.

The latest My Turn release is a tasty number named “Junk.” Junk is actually the nickname for Andy Jungwirth, Lakefront’s International Sales Guy, and his beer is a Kettle Sour with Cherries and Sakura (tea made from cherry blossoms). It’s tart, light and flavorful.

“Some say it tastes like cherry lemonade,” said Lakefront’s director of business development Chris Johnson. “Very drinkable, yet very unique.”

A kettle sour is a beer that’s been controllably-infected with lactobacillus bacteria. It creates not a fully-soured liquid, but a tart, drinkable beer. Look for Junk wherever Lakefront Brewery beers are sold.

About Lakefront Brewery

Lakefront Brewery, Inc. distributes its products to over 30 states, Ukraine, South Korea, Sweden, China, Japan and Canada. Lakefront Brewery, Inc. produced the first beer in the United States made from 100% in-state-grown ingredients, including a first-of-its-kind, indigenous Wisconsin yeast strain (Wisconsinite Summer Weiss), the first certified organic brewery and the first gluten-free beer granted label approval by the U.S. Government (New Grist). For more information, visit lakefrontbrewery.com or call (414) 372-8800.