Lakefront Brewery Recalls Bottles of My Turn Junk Kettle Sour

MILWAUKEE – Lakefront Brewery is asking anyone with bottles of My Turn Junk to either refrigerate or carefully dispose of them. It has been found that the beer contains small amounts of wild yeast, from the cherries that it was brewed with, which continues to ferment. Subsequently, carbon dioxide builds up in the bottles, making them at risk for explosion.

The beer itself is completely safe to drink. “We all take in wild yeast in the air we breathe and the liquid is perfectly tasty,” said Lakefront Brewery Founder and President, Russ Klisch. “The risk comes with pressure building up in warm beer that continues to ferment.”

Lakefront Brewery is offering a refund to those who dispose of their My Turn Junk. Michael Stodola, Brand Manager of Lakefront, asks, “Please take a photograph of the bottle’s back label, send it to support@lakefrontbrewery.com, along with your address, by October 1stand we will send out a check to compensate affected customers.”

There’s only been a few bottles out in the market that have exploded and there’s been no injuries or customer complaints, but the Brewery is voluntarily recalling all bottles as a safety procedure.

Lakefront Brewery, Inc. distributes its products to over 30 states, Ukraine, South Korea, Sweden, China, Japan and Canada. Lakefront Brewery, Inc. produced the first beer in the United States made from 100% in-state-grown ingredients, including a first-of-its-kind, indigenous Wisconsin yeast strain (Wisconsinite Summer Weiss), the first certified organic brewery and the first gluten-free beer granted label approval by the U.S. Government (New Grist). For more information, visit http://www.lakefrontbrewery.com or call (414) 372-8800.