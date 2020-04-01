Lake & Trail From New Holland Brewing Returns for Second Release

HOLLAND, Mich. — New Holland Brewing, craft brewery and distillery based in Holland, MI, is proud to announce the return of Lake & Trail Lager to its delicious quiver of beers.

Lake & Trail, is a crisp, light copper style lager that features a slightly malty finish. In addition to the refreshing flavor, Lake & Trail cans have a unique look thanks to art designed by local Grand Rapids artist: Erica Lang of Woosah Outfitters. The perfect beer for the campsite, hike or boat ride, Lake & Trail embodies New Holland’s mission to foster rich experiences for their consumers, and to support those moments with the best tasting craft beer possible.

“Lake & Trail came about when we collectively determined that we wanted to create something refreshing, flavorful and conducive to the outdoors experiences we know and love in our home state of Michigan,” said Brewmaster Jason Salas. “Lagers are easy to enjoy, but the rich copper maltiness adds another intriguing component, and gives a beverage experience that really emulates our crisp, clean, multidimensional trail system and outdoor space right here in our backyard.”

New Holland’s vision is to create savored moments, and they are doing so through the Lake & Trail fundraising events with Michigan State Parks called Trail to Table. Partnering with Merrell footwear, these events pair a guided trail hike with a premium beer dinner at five of Michigan’s State Parks. Also a member of the Great Lakes Business Network, New Holland is committed to protecting the Great Lakes from environmental threats.

“Public parks, trails and waterways are an invaluable part of our lives here in Michigan and we are so thrilled to be able to support them with the 2nd release of Lake & Trail Copper Lager. Through the Trail to Table event series, we raised over $27,000 for the State Parks last year and hope to raise over $40,000 in 2020 with the help of our friends Merrell,” said Brand Manager Adam Dickerson. Lake & Trail can be found on the MDNR’s The Goods are Good for Michigan website. More information on the Trail to Table event series can be found on New Holland’s social media pages later this spring.

“We recognize that the current circumstances may prohibit us from enjoying the outdoors while maintaining our social distancing. We hope Lake & Trail keeps us all optimistic and excited for community and the outdoors to return again in the near future. In the meantime, we hope you can enjoy a can from the comfort of your home. Remember to stay home, stay safe and stay positive,” said Director of Marketing, Tom Stryker.

Lake & Trail will be available in several regional states, including but not limited to MI, OH, IL, IN, WI, MN, and at leading grocery stores across the country in April, 2020.

About New Holland

New Holland Brewing Company’s deep roots in the craft industry go back to 1997. Our role as an integral member of the artisan approach is something we take seriously, yet engage lightheartedly. We believe the art of craft lives in fostering rich experiences for our customers, through creating authentic beer, spirits and food while providing great service. Recognized for our creativity and artistry, our mission to improve the lives of craft consumers everywhere is seen in our diverse, balanced collection of beer and spirits.

