Lagunitas TapRoom & Beer Sanctuary Opening 4/13

CHICAGO, Ill.— The Lagunitas Brewing Company, the OG of IPA that has a rich, mischievous history of hop-forward and innovative craft brews, is reopening its Chicago TapRoom & Beer Sanctuary within the 300,000-square-foot brewery in Douglas Park on April 13.

Chicagoans and beer enthusiasts alike can once again visit this top destination to eat tasty bites, sip on fresh brews, let loose in the vibin’ Lagunitasphere, and take in sweeping 360-degree views of the brewing operation. “We’ve missed our Windy City friends and family, who have been waiting and asking for this day to come. All I can say is thank you for your patience and welcome back,” said Paige Guzman, Lagunitas’ Chief Marketing Officer. “Reopening the TapRoom was no easy feat, but it was a labor of love. I’m proud of our incredible team who worked tirelessly to make this happen and reopen our doors to our fans once again.”

Lagunitas will serve up the same shenanigans and imbibables that fans loved once before that fuel stories and songs. Truly there’s sumpin’ for everyone. Upon entering the purple building doors, travel through what can only be described as a Willy Wonka-esque corridor lit by a celestial mural and a dancing laser light that will take guests on a journey beyond pure imagination. Wander into the tasting room, known as The Basement, to sample fresh brews or get rowdy with an oversized Jenga game and drum set. Stroll up to the main TapRoom surrounded by glass to catch live jams on stage, tune into a game, get hooked up with a brewery tour or venture out onto the network of catwalks 26 feet above the brewery for a unique bird’s-eye view of beer production, and pull up a comfortable stool to kick back at the large wraparound bar.

The TapRoom’s 32 draft lines will tantalize the taste buds. Pours include the popular year-round Lagunitas brews like Lagunitas IPA and Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’, non-alcoholic options like Hoppy Refresher and IPNA, and a rotation of seasonals and one-off tap-only brews. The menu also features spectacular pub grub and munchies. The fan-favorite Hogunitas Sandwich and Beer Mussels will be back on the menu, as well as many new Latin-inspired dishes that pair well with Lagunitas’ tasty beers.

No visit is complete without a stop by the Schwag Shop to scoop up the classic Lagunitas Mason Jar, seasonal apparel, dog schtuff, and more.

“Our doors are open to all kinds and creeds; punk rockers, misfits, ivy leaguers, weirdos, Waldos, Sparkle Ponies, and everything in between. Come as you are. We always have a spot for you at our bar,” said Lagunitas’ Brewmonster Jeremy Marshall. The TapRoom & Beer Sanctuary is located at 2607 W. 17th St. It is open Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday 4-10 p.m., Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday 11:30 a.m.– 9 p.m. Lagunitas welcomes the open-minded with open taps and a simple truth: It’s good to have friends.

When The Lagunitas Brewing Company started on a kitchen stove back in 1993, no one could have imagined that a small, Northern California brewery would expand to 34 countries and have the #1 selling IPA in the world. During its history of making innovative craft brews, it has created an iconic line of hop-forward beers including: Lagunitas’ IPA, Daytime, Hazy Wonder, A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’, and Maximus. And there is now a seat at the bar for everyone. Lagunitas’ next chapter of innovations include a craft brewed non-alcoholic brew, sparkling hop water and hard sparkling tea for full-flavored imbibing: IPNA, Hoppy Refresher, and Disorderly TeaHouse. Even as its offerings have evolved, its passion for edgy brewing, fresh music, strong sense of community, and of course, dogs, have remained the backbone of brewery.

https://lagunitas.com/