Laguna Beach Beer Company Selects Brown Bag Beverage for Distribution in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Brown Bag Beverage, one of the fastest growing Craft Beer and Cider Distributors in the Greater San Diego area added another great Craft Beer company to their distribution portfolio, Laguna Beach Beer Company from Laguna Beach, California. Brown Bag Beverage will be distributing some of Laguna Beach Beer Company’s most popular beers such as its 1000 Steps IPA, Greeter’s Ale, Tuava Guava, Canyon Road Red Ale, Second Reef Blond Ale and seasonal beers such as its Orange Crush.

“We are passionate about beer and bringing the best beer to San Diego craft beer drinkers,” said Susie Baggs, founder and Chief Beverage Officer of Brown Bag Beverage. Brent Reynard, founder of Laguna Beach Beer Company, stated, “Our controlled growth plan has always included distributing our beers in one of the nation’s most reputable beer markets. We are very excited to partner with Susie and team at Brown Bag Beverage to bring our beers to San Diego and share our version of craft with its beer lovers.”

“It is through strong partnerships, like the one we have started with Laguna Beach Beer Company, that is allowing us to continue the vision and deliver the quality and experience Laguna Beach Beer Company intended for their craft beer throughout Southern California.” said Susie Baggs.

About Laguna Beach Beer Company

Laguna Beach Beer Company was founded in 2014 by two Laguna Beach natives and childhood friends, who sought to create a beer brand to represent their well-known artistic town. LBBC creates beers that range from traditional styles to unique experimental brews. LBBC distributes its beers throughout Orange County and with the help of Brown Bag Beverage, we are now ready to share our beer with San Diego beer drinkers. LBBC has its marque location in Laguna Beach that includes a tap room and full kitchen and a second tasting room and full kitchen in Rancho Santa Margarita which also houses our production facility. Our tasting rooms have quickly become local favorites with fresh and innovative craft beer, artisan food, live music, an open air feel and a family friendly environment. Learn more about Laguna Beach Beer Company at www.lagunabeers.com

About Brown Bag Beverage

Brown Bag Beverage, was started in October 2013. Knowing firsthand how the current distribution climate in San Diego County affects the brewers and the retailers alike, founder Susie Baggs set out to create a company that builds stronger relationships between all 3 tiers of the beer distribution cycle. Brown Bag Beverage is passionate about service, quality, and education and is excited to help build the craft beer, cider and wine environment in San Diego County and beyond. To learn more, visit www.brownbagbev.com or follow them on Twitter.