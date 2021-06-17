LA Duo Debuts ‘Soonish – Natural Beer’ Brand

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Now available in retailers and restaurants across Los Angeles Soonish – Natural Beer aims to shake up the alternative beer market. Inspired by heritage brewing traditions, Soonish is made with simple, wholesome ingredients: banana, millet, sorghum, and honey. The result is a refreshing natural beer, subtly tart with a hint of sweet citrus. At 4.2% ABV and 110 calories per 12oz can, Soonish is naturally gluten-free, low calorie and low sugar. Soonish is also non-GMO, unfiltered, and uses no added preservatives or flavoring, making it a lighter, brighter brew for any occasion.

Soonish was born out of the belief that good things take time to create. For over a decade, college friends & Soonish Founders, Chip Welsh and Greg Maiatico, struggled with digestive issues related to drinking gluten-based beer. They spent years seeking out – and sipping on – better beer alternatives, yet many products seemed to fall short. Seeing an apparent void in the alt-beer category, the duo decided to create their own. They partnered with Head Brewmaster Jon Carpenter and spent over two years developing Soonish which incorporates their favorite elements of beer, cider, hard seltzer, and kombucha. Soonish is a flavorful, refreshing, and light sipper that won’t weigh you down.

“In crafting Soonish we sought out an adult beverage that contained the lighter benefits of ‘natural’, while remaining ‘beer-like’,” commented Soonish Co-Founders Greg Maiatico & Chip Welsh. “We leaned on our experiences and understanding that people around the world come together to sip and smile over unique brews made from simple ingredients. We were inspired by this idea and wanted to share the same essence in a beverage that delivers on taste and digestive benefits.”

Soonish is formulated and packaged right in the heart of Los Angeles at Boomtown Brewery. Currently sold as a six-pack (suggested retail price, $11.99), Soonish is available across Los Angeles-area retailers, restaurants, bars and natural grocers such as The Waterfront Venice, Farm Shop, The Butcher’s Daughter, Bar Bandini and more. Soonish is also available through delivery platform Drizly.

“It has been exciting to join team Soonish and bring such a unique offering to LA,” states Brewmaster Jon Carpenter. “There has been a growing consumer interest around making beer consumption a healthier occasion. Soonish is a young brand creating a new wave of enthusiasm around natural beer as a category.”

About Soonish – Natural Beer:

For More Information:

