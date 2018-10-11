L.L.Bean Collaborates with 5 Maine Craft Brewers on Small-Batch Beers

FREEPORT, Maine — Internationally recognized outdoor retailer L.L.Bean, best known for its legendary customer service and high-quality gear and apparel that help to further people’s enjoyment of the outdoors, has partnered with five Maine craft breweries on an exclusive release of outdoor-inspired, small batch craft beer to coincide with its latest Maine-made small batch L.L.Bean Boots. The collaboration is a celebration of Maine craftsmanship and the unique quality of small batches.

With 35,000 square miles of rocky coast, deep forests, pristine lakes and mountains, Maine has long served as inspiration for craftsmanship, invention and ingenuity. The same culture and sense of place that launched L.L.Bean more than a century ago now fosters growth in the craft beer industry, with Maine being home to more breweries per capita than any other state.

“L.L.Bean and Maine brewers are known around the world for their focus on quality and innovation,” said Sean Sullivan, executive director of the Maine Brewers’ Guild. “It’s been a pleasure to see what can happen when seemingly disparate industries collaborate, exchange ideas, and create new products to share.”

Recognizing Maine’s thriving craft beer industry, L.L.Bean invited brewers to share their outdoor-inspired brew ideas as part of the Bean Boots and Brews collaboration. Fogtown Brewing Co., Rising Tide, Orono Brewing Co., Threshers Brewing Co., and Mast Landing Brewing Co. were selected, and will each create an exclusive brew that will be served at an October 18, 2018 release party. The release event will feature the first taste of these exclusive beers and the first look at the upcoming Small Batch Bean Boots, before they are shared more broadly. The newly released beers will be available at each brewery in the days following the event, while the new Small Batch Bean Boots will be available at L.L.Bean retail stores and at llbean.com.

The Maine Hunting Shoe, now known as the L.L.Bean Boot was designed and created in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean for the Maine woods. Since then, the Bean Boot has continued to be made in Maine by dedicated bootmakers. L.L.Bean bootmakers manufacture an average of 3,800 pairs of Bean Boots each day, totaling 700,000 in 2018. Each season, L.L.Bean launches a limited number of Small Batch Boots that combines their signature style with fresh design. These Small Batch Boots retain the functionality of traditional Bean Boots, while adding elements of style that make them truly stand out.

“Within our 106-year tradition, there’s room for creativity,” said Willie Lambert, corporate merchant manager for footwear at L.L.Bean. “Our Small Batch Bean Boots highlight our craftsmanship through limited edition colors and materials, as well as unique design features. Our hope is you’ll be the only kid on the block with these unique kicks.”

For more information about the Boots and Brews Collaboration, follow #beanbootsandbrews on both Facebook and Instagram.

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In the past five years, L.L.Bean has donated over $6 million toward conservation and land stewardship. L.L.Bean currently operates 41 stores in 17 states across the United States, along with 27 stores in Japan. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at www.llbean.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Google+ and Instagram.