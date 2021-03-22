KYLA Launches Craft Brewed Cocktails with Live Cultures

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – One of the founding brands of the premium hard kombucha category, KYLA announces the launch of its Riviera Series, crafted and cultured cocktails that are available in a convenient, ready-to-drink and shelf-stable format. This innovative range features a lively twist on classic cocktail culture with modern, multidimensional flavors, alongside gut-friendly probiotics. Spirited, sessionable and sparkling with surprising flavors, Riviera pairs perfectly with friends, juicy stories, and never-ending afternoons.

“The Riviera range embodies KYLA’s trailblazing spirit, creative flair and obsession with great tasting better-for-you drinks,” says Morgan Robbat, President of KYLA. “We’re thrilled to bring this elevated canned cocktail to market. With artisanal additions like shiso leaves to a mojito and melding pomegranate and pomelo into a Tom Collins we invite our consumers to embark on a journey of flavors with us.”

KYLA’s Riviera Series represents the first canned cocktail with probiotics. Each 12 oz. single-can serving offers 150 calories, only 3 grams of sugar, 2 grams of carbs, and 7% alcohol. In addition, the full range is vegan and gluten-free. Riviera offers four distinct flavor profiles:

Lemon Verbena Drop: Crafted with live cultures and a hint of lemon verbena, citron, and lemongrass. Easy, breezy, lemon squeezy. This is what KYLA calls lemon love: the trifecta of lemon verbena, lemongrass, and Meyer lemon. Saunter through the party with this in hand and never have to worry about your precious drink spilling from a martini glass again. (Lemon) drop the mic.

Shiso Mint Moji cultures and a hint of shiso, mint, and lime. Havana meets Hokkaido. KYLA took the cocktail made famous by Hemingway and added shiso (mint’s long-lost cousin) to the party along with lime and subtle notes of rum. Shiso so happy. He’s so happy. We’re all so happy.

Bergamot Blood Orange Fizz: Crafted with live cultures and a hint of blood orange, lemon, and bergamot. A sanguine, sun-kissed fizz that may elicit an urge to buy a Vespa and zip up the Italian coastline. The sweetness of blood orange with the slightly sour notes of bergamot make this bright-orange homage to the aperitivo oh so seductively sip-able.

Pom Pom Collins: Crafted with live cultures and a hint of pomegranate, pomelo, lemongrass, and thyme. Palate-pleasing POMegranate and POMelo are paired for an ambrosian aperitif that’s a lively and modern-day version of the classic cocktail whose popularity hasn’t waned since the “father of American mixology” first waxed poetic about it in the late 1800s.

Each of the four Riviera flavors are sold in four-packs of 12 oz cans for $10.99, or a variety pack of eight 12 oz. cans for $19.99.

KYLA was created in 2018 and sets the standard for quality and innovation in the better-for-you alcoholic beverage space. As a leader in hard kombucha, KYLA now enters into the fast-growing canned cocktail category with the Riviera range. The Canned Cocktail category represents $581.8 million dollars in sales and +75% growth year-over-year, according to SPINS/IRI.

ABOUT KYLA HARD KOMBUCHA

KYLA Hard Kombucha is a fermented and fizzy, light and refreshing, alcoholic kombucha beverage brewed in Hood River, Oregon using pure Mt. Hood water and a bespoke SCOBY. The Sunbreak Series launched with Lavender Lemonade, Pineapple Ginger Colada, Coconut Crush and Sunset Trio, joining KYLA’s Original lineup of Ginger Tangerine, Hibiscus Lime, Pink Grapefruit and Berry Ginger. In March 2021, KYLA launched its innovative Riviera series, a range of craft brewed cocktails with live cultures, in a shelf-stable and convenient ready-to-drink format. Gluten free, vegan, and with live cultures, KYLA is a buzz with benefits. Engage with KYLA Hard Kombucha on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter or visitkylakombucha.com.