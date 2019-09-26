KYLA Hard Kombucha Now Available in 6,000 US Retail Locations

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – America’s relationship with social drinking is changing for the better. And KYLA Hard Kombucha is at the forefront of this evolution, redefining the taste, meaning and occasion of social drinking for two generations of consumers.

With its healthy-ish, delicious fermented and fizzy hard kombuchas, KYLA has found a loyal audience with the eldest members of Generation Z, who are just beginning to enjoy social drinking. Millennials, who helped build kombucha into a billion dollar beverage category and demand functionality and purpose from everything they eat and drink, have embraced KYLA for its taste and quality and its purposeful level of alcohol: 4.5%. “It’s just the right amount of alcohol to chill out but still be very aware and in the moment, even after two. We like to say KYLA makes you 4.5% happier,” says Jeff West, KYLA’s experiential marketing director.

This October 2019, KYLA’s grassroots marketing campaign is connecting with consumers along the West Coast.

October 5-6

Roux Portland, Various locations in Portland, OR

At Roux, a “weekend-long celebration of women in the food and beverage industry,” the KYLA brand is sponsoring the ‘Brunch Culture’ event on Sunday, October 6, where it will offer its assortment of hard kombuchas and create specialty cocktails based on KYLA. Chef-restaurateurs Ashleigh Shanti of Benne on Eagle and Maya Lovelace of Yonder, a local Portland, Oregon favorite, will oversee the brunch menu. KYLA will also be available to Roux attendees on both days of the event, at all panels and workshops. “Enjoying brunch is about personal connection and building community through food and drink. It’s an ideal occasion to introduce KYLA to this segment of the culinary world,” says West.

October 10-13

Desert Daze, Joshua Tree Park, CA

KYLA is the exclusive hard kombucha of the music festival and will be sold at all concession stands. KYLA will also debut its latest brand experience, a unique take on ‘glamping’ and outdoor gatherings (photo at left) that will maximize the experience of being in Joshua Tree Park, renowned for its signature namesake tree, and its stark beauty and dramatic rock formations. KYLA will be available for sale and will also offer taste samplings. “Music and art are great social connectors, easily enhanced by a refreshing, low alcohol drink like KYLA,” says West, “and Desert Daze is ideal for a brand like ours because of its authenticity, scale and intimacy.” The Desert Daze concert line-up includes: The Flaming Lips, Wu-Tang Clan, Ween, Devo and dozens of other beloved and also emerging musicians.

October 16

Foundermade, Santa Monica, CA

As an early leader in next generation alcoholic beverage, KYLA’s presence is a welcome addition to the networking symposium emphasizing entrepreneurship, new brands and breakout products. KYLA will host a branded booth at the event’s ‘Discovery Show,’ offering samples and discussing the craftsmanship and science behind KYLA’s hard kombucha, one of the few brands that insists on total label transparency.

“As we enter fall, with busier schedules and the upcoming holidays, we want people to know they have an extraordinary new drinking choice with KYLA and hard kombucha in general. The taste profiles are more interesting than most beers and mainstream wines, and the low sugar and carbs fit into so many diet trends impacting the way we eat and drink,” says West.

KYLA’s popularity is increasing every day. Just 18 months after it was introduced, the brand is now sold in over 6,000 locations across the US.

About KYLA Hard Kombucha

Welcome to the next generation of social drinking. Launched in 2018, KYLA Hard Kombucha is a fermented and fizzy, light and refreshing, alcoholic kombucha beverage. Starting with a bespoke SCOBY, KYLA’s master brewers developed a fermentation process that’s a closely guarded trade secret because it enables KYLA to be shelf stable while maintaining live cultures, 4.5% ABV, 100 calories, and 2 grams or less sugar/carbs. Available in four flavors – Ginger Tangerine, Hibiscus Lime, Pink Grapefruit and the new Berry Ginger – KYLA is sold in 6-pack bottles and 12 oz. slim cans in store and on-premise in sixth-barrel kegs. Visit www.kylakombucha.com.