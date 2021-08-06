Kombrewcha & Golden Road Announce Passion Fruit Hard Kombucha

BROOKLYN and LOS ANGELES – This summer, Brooklyn-born Kombrewcha Hard Kombucha and Los Angeles-based Golden Road Brewing are coming together to create a one-of-kind product, Passion Fruit Hard Kombucha.

Now on shelves throughout California for a limited-run, Passion Fruit Hard Kombucha reflects the unique personalities of both collaborators – nailing Kombrewcha’s penchant for refreshing fruit flavors and Golden Road’s fan-favorite fruit-forward beers and seltzers. This tangy, refreshing, gluten-free, 100% organic beverage is brewed to 6% ABV through natural fermentation.

“Californians have a longstanding history of loving hard kombuchas,” said Alex Bozich, General Manager, Kombrewcha. “With the intense regional interest in the category, Kombrewcha’s depth of expertise, and Golden Road’s hometown appeal and dedicated fanbase, we knew this unique collaboration would result in a product that would excite an already eager consumer.”

Passion Fruit Hard Kombucha will not only appeal to hard kombucha lovers, but all consumers, including those who may love hard seltzers, wine, craft beers, or are seeking alternative and refreshing beverage options to cap off the remaining months of the summer season.

“Working with the Kombrewcha team to create this new flavor was a complete collaboration and we couldn’t be prouder of the final result,” said Victor Novak, Brewmaster, Golden Road Brewing. “The Passion Fruit Hard Kombrewcha is a harmonious balance that’s true to both Golden Road and Kombrewcha’s craft, with a hint of classic kombucha acidity on the nose and palate, complemented by the passion fruit. We’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to create something new in the kombucha space and hope folks love it as much as we do.”

Passion Fruit Hard Kombucha is now available in 12 oz. can six-packs at select retailers throughout California while supplies last.

About Kombrewcha

Kombrewcha, the original hard kombucha, was founded in Brooklyn in 2014 and is now part of the Anheuser-Busch family of brands. Brewed to 4.4% ABV through natural fermentation, Kombrewcha is gluten-free, and uses quality ingredients such as fair-trade black tea. Now available in four flavors, all USDA certified organic: Berry Hibiscus, Ginger Lemon, Mango Pineapple and Blood Orange, Kombrewcha is as refreshing as it is delicious.

About Golden Road Brewing

In 2011, beer enthusiast Meg Gill co-founded Golden Road Brewing to bring delicious, California-inspired craft beer to the Los Angeles area. Beginning with its headquarters in the Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, Golden Road has since become the city’s largest craft brewer with beer and food concepts at Grand Central Market and LAX as well as a state-of-the-art brewery and tasting room in Anaheim and a beer garden in Sacramento. In 2015, Golden Road partnered with Anheuser-Busch to gain access to more resources and help expand distribution. As a member of Brewers Collective, the craft business unit of Anheuser-Busch, Golden Road is committed to quality, communities and innovation with a mission to energize how people view, consume and experience beer. Now available nationwide at nearly 70,000 locations, Golden Road’s year-round offerings include Mango Cart, Wolf Pup Session IPA, Fruit Cart Hard Seltzer as well as small batch releases of experimental beers.

For More Information:

https://kombrewcha.com