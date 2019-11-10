KettleHouse Releases Beer in Support of Military Veterans

MISSOULA, Mont. — Sip and Support Military Veterans! KettleHouse Brewing Co. announces the release of General Quarters Double IPA (8% ABV). General Quarters was brewed in partnership with Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation (WQW), a non-profit which offers post-9/11 combat veterans the opportunity to enjoy a therapeutic week long fly fishing retreat among the peaceful Montana landscape.

A portion of proceeds from all sales of General Quarters supports WQW. This robust Double IPA was brewed by U.S. military veterans, also employed by KettleHouse. The recipe includes a generous amount of Yakima Chief Hops Veterans Blend, which is a blend of hops selected by veteran brewers benefiting Wounded Warriors Family Support Fund.

The General Quarters release party will be held at the KettleHouse Northside taproom on Veterans Day (11/11/19) from 5-8pm. It will also be available on draft at select establishments in Missoula, Billings, and Bozeman, Montana.

https://www.facebook.com/events/794627510971349/?notif_t=event_calendar_create&notif_id=1572897208175023

