KettleHouse Brewing Co. Releases Hellgate Honey Hefeweizen

BONNER, Mont. — KettleHouse Brewing Co. in Bonner, Montana, just upriver from Missoula, has announced the first release of 2019 — Hellgate Honey Hefeweizen, an American-style Hefeweizen brewed with a blend of pale and Munich malts, white and red wheat, red wheat flakes and finished with Montana made honey from Arlee Apiaries. A perennial favorite in KettleHouse’s three taprooms, it is an unfiltered beer that balances a creamy, wheat flavor with floral honey and mild hop finish.

The inaugural release of Hellgate Honey Hefe is rolling out this week to the Montana markets in 4-packs, 8-packs, and 16 oz. aluminum cans. It is the first of four seasonal offerings slated for 2019.

Hellgate is the name of the canyon that serves as the eastern gateway to Missoula, flanked by Mt. Sentinel and Mt. Jumbo. KettleHouse uses barley that’s grown and malted 165 miles away in central Montana. Arlee Apiaries bees get to make honey in arguably one of the most scenic places in Montana, about 25 miles north of Missoula. KettleHouse has been partnering with Arlee Apiaries for ten years.

About KettleHouse Brewing Company

KettleHouse Brewing Company has been at the forefront of the Montana craft brewery scene since its opening in 1995 and has grown to three locations – two in Missoula and a production facility on the banks of the scenic Blackfoot River in Bonner, Montana. KettleHouse Brewing Co, brewers of the ever popular Cold Smoke Scotch Ale, recently expanded its distribution footprint to include northern Idaho and eastern Washington. KettleHouse’s mission is to match the quality of its beers with the quality of the Montana outdoor experience. Neighboring KettleHouse Amphitheater has been voted one of the Top 50 clubs in the world. For more information, kettlehouse.com.