Kelce Brothers Buy Into Garage Beer

Pro football stars Jason and Travis Kelce have acquired an ownership stake in light lager maker Garage Beer.

The Kelces are referred to as “the largest investors” and “significant investors, partners, owners, and operators” in the business, in today’s announcement. Additionally, the Kelces “will be involved in every aspect of the business, including brewing, distribution, sales, marketing and national expansion efforts,” per the release.

Jason Kelce said in the press release: “People crave quality and simplicity, and Garage Beer nails both for me. We are light beer drinkers and Garage is the best light beer. For me, the brand fits my lifestyle, and having a few beers is a great excuse to get the neighbors together.”

Travis Kelce added: “I think everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man! There is nothing better to bring people together than an ice-cold beer, and for Jason and me that is what beer is all about – friends, family and fun.

“I have worked with [Garage Beer owner] Andy [Sauer] for years and I really trust the team and their approach to running the business. We look forward to taking Garage Beer to the next level.”

The investment received press on all significant sports news sites, including Sports Illustrated, Front Office Sports and Bleach Report, among others. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news and noted that the investment in Garage Beer is “the first time the brothers are significant owners and operators in business together.”

Travis Kelce has won three Super Bowls as tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, including the most recent championship, hosted in Las Vegas in February. Jason Kelce retired from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year after 13 years with the team, which included a Super Bowl win in 2018. The brothers’ fame has transcended football, as they host the popular podcast New Heights.

Travis Kelce’s profile skyrocketed after his relationship with global pop star Taylor Swift became public. Fandom for the duo is credited with making Super Bowl LVII the most watched in the history of the event.

Covington, Kentucky-based Braxton Brewing Company launched Garage Beer in 15-packs at a $15.99 price point in 2018. Covington’s close proximity to Cincinnati made the brand relevant in the neighboring city, where the Kelces played college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Garage Beer was separated from Braxton Brewing and acquired by Andy Sauer in 2023. In a Brewbound Podcast interview last year, Sauer said, “Our north star is beer flavored beer.”

Garage Beer is among the top craft light lager brands, driving the most growth in the segment, adding $1.1 million.

In 2023, Garage Beer’s portfolio increased dollar sales +36% and volume +85.4% in NIQ-tracked off-premise channels. Year-to-date through May 18, Garage Beer’s dollar sales reached $1.6 million (+196%).

Garage beer is available in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, West Virginia, Idaho, Montana and New Jersey. The company plans to expand into “dozens of new states this year.”

Editor’s Note: This story was updated with new YTD dollar sales trends.