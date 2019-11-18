KEG Trading Co. Announces Craft Imports from Corazon De Malta

SAN DIEGO — KEG Trading Co of San Diego, CA announces the official and assigned Imports of the award winning Corazon de Malta, artisan craft brews originating from Mexico’s Jalisco state in Lake Chapala.

These select craft brews and ales from Lake Chapala, Mexico, located about one hour south of Tequila country in the State of Jalisco have won numerous awards from the Copa Cervezas de America GCA competitions, which measure profiles from participants at craft brewers from Mexico, Central and South America. Corazon de Malta most recently and notably walked away again with the Gold Medal 2019 for best British Ale style.

With the award winning goal and commitment to make an excellent product with the best ingredients available, Corazon de Malta literally translates to “beer that comes from the Heart” of the malt. Brewers and makers are led to improve day by day, to create a beer that is Pure Passion!

The craft beer started as a home brewing project of German Schilman, originally of Argentina, who relocated to the 14th century village of Ajijic, Mexico. Joined by family team member Carlos Aliaga with financial management interests in Mexico City, the two have grown into a substantial enterprise serving their own gastro-pub restaurant, and a large increase as a commercial brewery, with distribution to key locations for on site pouring as well as retail throughout Jalisco state.

Awards from this passionate home brewer turned craft, turned significant microbrewery include

Red ring english pale ale bronze 2019

American Brown 2018

Boormalt Cup Gold Regia Cup English Pale Ale 2018

Mariachela Cup Español Pale Ale 2018

Mariachela Santos Bronze Cup 2018

Beer Cup Mexico Brown Bronze 2016

Beer cup Mexico English Pale Ale 2016

All artisan made in the hand crafted tradition, the recent Gold Medal award for 2019 is received for the Brewery’s English Pale Ale, alc. 5.0%.

KEG Trading starts the line with advance adds for the Craft Brew buying team at Total Wine across nine states in the USA. Further, KEG Trading promotes to over 9,200 bars at music venues, concert halls, nightclubs and other indie venues where new beer orders, in house craft beer sampling events and promotions can pave the way for Indie and national Distributors who would like the addition to their import and craft beer label lines.

Logistics lands the Imports in Southern California at San Diego’s Otay Mesa, or by option, Laredo, Texas.

KEG Trading and Corazon De Malta will import and release all 6 styles that will be favorites for the aficionado of craft beer, and Mexico national brand label products. Packed in 6 pack, 24 to case, the brewery and KEG will start with the Gold Medal Award winning English Pale Ale, alc. 5.o%, then bringing the next two online for USA orders, IPA, alc. 6.5% and absolutely deep flavored Santos Irish Stout, alc. 4.5%. Also coming online will be the brewer’s mixed collection of 6 styles in a combined six-pack.

Those with distributor position interests who would like to pick up the line for the placement in Total Wine as well as the wholesale distributor positions for the bar and nightclub venue orders promoted across all 50 states are invited to reach out to KEG Trading.

