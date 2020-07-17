Karrikin Spirits Company Launches Mixed 12-Packs of Sparkling Spirits

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

CINCINNATI — In a world where boozy bubbles with the essence of fruit are bountiful and being consumed more and more each day, a local craft distillery with a focus on calorie conscious, fruit forward flavor is set to release a mixed 12-pack of its gluten free spirits-based products. Karrikin Spirits Company, in Fairfax, is set to release its first 12-pack, featuring four of its core beverages.

The sparkling spirits, which are hand-crafted with fresh fruit juice — then infused with spirits like rum, gin, vodka, and agave (tequila) have grown in popularity with more and more people buying their favorite alcoholic beverages for at-home consumption.

What is included in the mixed 12-pack?

Keylime: Fresh lemon and lime juices are infused with Blaze agave spirit to create a “margarita lite” as many have lovingly come to call it. 157 calories. 4.75% ABV.

Blueberry: Fresh blueberries, lemon, and just a hint of lavender come together to build this sparkling spirit like your favorite Base vodka cocktail. 128 calories. 4.75% ABV.

Citrus Tonic: Your favorite gin and tonic just got a whole lot lighter! Infused with Emerge gin, this fresh lime juice with housemade tonic is crisp and refreshing. 144 calories. 4.75% ABV.

Punch: Award-winning Shuga rum is infused into this fresh pineapple, passionfruit, guava, and pomegranate juice blend to create a tropical getaway in your mind. 113 calories. 4.75% ABV.

For More Information

karrikinspirits.com/sparkling-spirits-hit-12-packs/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.