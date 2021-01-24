Karrikin Spirits Company Cans Rum & Cola

CINCINNATI — After a roller coaster ride through 2020, Karrikin will take things back to the basics by canning a sparkling spirit version of a familiar cocktail with its Rum & Cola.

A taproom favorite since opening in December 2018, fans of the Fairfax distillery have been able to find Karrikin’s Rum & Cola on draft, but this will be the first time the sparkling spirit has seen the inside of aluminum.

Rum & Cola

Like many of the sparkling spirits in Karrikin’s growing portfolio of products, Rum & Cola is aptly named and features the distillery’s cachaca style white rum, Shuga — which can be found in state liquor agencies around Ohio — and handcrafted cola.

Don’t overthink it: Rum & Cola is exactly what it says it is on the label. Coming in at 4.75%, Rum & Cola is a certified gluten free product like Karrikin’s other spirits and sparkling spirits.

You can find Rum & Cola at retail locations and select bars and restaurants beginning this week.

Karrikin Spirits Company is located at 3717 Jonlen Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45227.