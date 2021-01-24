Karrikin Spirits Company Cans Rum & Cola

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

CINCINNATI — After a roller coaster ride through 2020, Karrikin will take things back to the basics by canning a sparkling spirit version of a familiar cocktail with its Rum & Cola.

A taproom favorite since opening in December 2018, fans of the Fairfax distillery have been able to find Karrikin’s Rum & Cola on draft, but this will be the first time the sparkling spirit has seen the inside of aluminum.

Rum & Cola

Like many of the sparkling spirits in Karrikin’s growing portfolio of products, Rum & Cola is aptly named and features the distillery’s cachaca style white rum, Shuga — which can be found in state liquor agencies around Ohio — and handcrafted cola.

Don’t overthink it: Rum & Cola is exactly what it says it is on the label. Coming in at 4.75%, Rum & Cola is a certified gluten free product like Karrikin’s other spirits and sparkling spirits.

You can find Rum & Cola at retail locations and select bars and restaurants beginning this week.

Karrikin Spirits Company is located at 3717 Jonlen Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45227.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Data Club with Bump Williams Consulting
02/04 - Brewbound Data Club with Bump Williams Consulting
Brewbound Podcast - Episode 9 -- State Guild Leaders Discuss 2021 Priorities
01/28 - Brewbound Podcast - Episode 9 -- State Guild Leaders Discuss 2021 Priorities
Brewbound Podcast Episode 10 -- Super Bowl Post-Show Ad Review
02/11 - Brewbound Podcast Episode 10 -- Super Bowl Post-Show Ad Review
Brewbound Podcast
02/25 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines
02/18 - Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.