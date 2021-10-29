Karl Strauss and Creature Comforts Release Caribbean Garden Super Tropical DIPA

SAN DIEGO, California – California brewery icon Karl Strauss Brewing Company is closing out their 2021 collaboration release calendar with none other than Athens, GA-based Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Caribbean Garden Super Tropical DIPA was inspired by a shared love of lounging poolside with bright, tropical double IPA’s, and is overflowing with juicy aromas of passion fruit, pineapple, and papaya. Caribbean Garden Super Tropical DIPA launches on October 28th in 16oz 6 packs and draft at Karl Strauss Brewpubs and retail accounts across California and Arizona.

“The Creature Comforts team is well known for brewing world-class IPA’s, so when we got together to come up with a recipe to finish out our 2021 series, we decided to go out with a tropical breeze instead of a bang. The fresh squeezed citrus hop profile makes this one of our favorite collabs yet. Perfect for pretending you’re on a white sand beach in the Caribbean.” – Paul Segura, Brewmaster, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Caribbean Garden Super Tropical DIPA rounds out the company’s quarterly collaboration program for 2021, which saw releases with Modern Times Beer, Beachwood Brewing, and Rhinegeist Brewery. Never ones to rest on their laurels, Karl Strauss’ 2022 lineup promises to be another stellar showcase of talent from across the brewing industry.

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative and award-winning releases, an ongoing collaboration series with some of the nations most well respected breweries, and launching new exciting brands like their low calorie Sun Drops Hazy IPA.

