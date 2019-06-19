Kansas Territory Brewing Company to Release Bradford Light Domestic Lager

WASHINGTON, Kan. — Kansas Territory Brewing Company, makers of Life Coach Lager, are introducing a new Light Low-Calorie Domestic Lager for Kansans in the form of Bradford Light Domestic Lager.

“This is a style of beer that is often overlooked by most craft breweries but can be enjoyed by anyone. On the brewing side it has been a lot of fun because our technical skills need to be at the highest level. Without aggressive flavors to hide behind, the beer drinker can detect every potential flaw, and we love a good challenge!” said Brandon Gunn, head brewer.

“It seems like everyone is competing to make the biggest stout, the hoppiest IPA, or the tartest sour… bold, outrageous and incredible beers. Sometimes a heavy or high octane beer just isn’t the right fit for the moment… sometimes you just want a beer, and that’s what we’ve done with Bradford Light,” said Brad Portenier, owner.

Not big, yet bold, not heavy, but full of flavor – sometimes you just want a beer and this crisp light refreshing lager is just the ticket at the ball game, the lake or after work. At 91 calories and 2.4 carbs you can enjoy this truly domestic lager over and over. We’ve got your domestic right here!

Bradford Light will land on taps and shelves in June of 2019– a truly local Kansas Domestic Beer!

About Kansas Territory Brewing Company

Kansas Territory Brewing Company is located in Washington, Kansas, they specialize in brewing Domestic Style Lagers, brewed for everyone. Started in 2015 by Brad and Donna Portenier, Kansas Territory Brewing Company’s mission is to brew beers that every Kansan can call their own. Beers that are easy to drink and best enjoyed after a hard day’s work, while relaxing on the weekend or with friends and family. Cheers!