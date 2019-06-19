Kansas Territory Brewing Company to Release Bradford Light Domestic Lager

Tweet
Reddit
Share1
Share
Email

WASHINGTON, Kan. — Kansas Territory Brewing Company, makers of Life Coach Lager, are introducing a new Light Low-Calorie Domestic Lager for Kansans in the form of Bradford Light Domestic Lager.

“This is a style of beer that is often overlooked by most craft breweries but can be enjoyed by anyone. On the brewing side it has been a lot of fun because our technical skills need to be at the highest level.  Without aggressive flavors to hide behind, the beer drinker can detect every potential flaw, and we love a good challenge!” said Brandon Gunn, head brewer.

“It seems like everyone is competing to make the biggest stout, the hoppiest IPA, or the tartest sour… bold, outrageous and incredible beers. Sometimes a heavy or high octane beer just isn’t the right fit for the moment… sometimes you just want a beer, and that’s what we’ve done with Bradford Light,” said Brad Portenier, owner.

Not big, yet bold, not heavy, but full of flavor – sometimes you just want a beer and this crisp light refreshing lager is just the ticket at the ball game, the lake or after work.  At 91 calories and 2.4 carbs you can enjoy this truly domestic lager over and over. We’ve got your domestic right here!

Bradford Light will land on taps and shelves in June of 2019– a truly local Kansas Domestic Beer!

About Kansas Territory Brewing Company

Kansas Territory Brewing Company is located in Washington, Kansas, they specialize in brewing Domestic Style Lagers, brewed for everyone. Started in 2015 by Brad and Donna Portenier, Kansas Territory Brewing Company’s mission is to brew beers that every Kansan can call their own. Beers that are easy to drink and best enjoyed after a hard day’s work, while relaxing on the weekend or with friends and family. Cheers!

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.