Kansas Territory Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City beer drinkers can now enjoy Life Coach Lager on both sides of the state line as Kansas Territory Brewing Company expands distribution into the Kansas City – Kansas and Missouri markets.

“We brew Life Coach for everyone, it’s a really fantastic Lager. We think it will connect with the Kansas City beer drinkers… craft and domestic fans alike,” said Kansas Territory Brewing Company Sales Director, Kurt Wickenhauser. “We found a great partner in Central States Beverage Company and couldn’t be prouder.”

Kansas Territory Brewing Company is partnering with Central States Beverage Company to bring their beer to their Kansas City Market.

“Central States Beverage Company had just celebrated their 87th year as a Beverage Distributor in the Kansas City area and is excited to partner up with Kansas Territory Brewing. Their fine beers which includes Life Coach will make a big impact on the beer market here in KC. I look forward to the growth of this partnership in the days to come as consumers all over Kansas City will get the opportunity to enjoy these fine beers from Kansas Territory Brewing Company,” said John Kane, Vice President/General Manager, Central States Beverage Company.

“We are humbled and very proud of our partners selling our beer across the state of Kansas and beyond. It’s really incredible to see the work these folks have been doing and the effort the’ve spent selling our beer. From the consumer to the wholesaler stocking our shelves and working for our brewery… Thanks a lot!” said Brad, owner, Kansas Territory Brewing Company.

About Kansas Territory Brewing Company

Kansas Territory Brewing Company is located in Washington, Kansas, they specialize in brewing Domestic Style Lagers, brewed for everyone. Started in 2015 by Brad and Donna Portenier, Kansas Territory Brewing Company’s mission is to brew beers that every Midwesterner can call their own. Beers that are easy to drink and best enjoyed after a hard day’s work, while relaxing on the weekend or with friends and family. Cheers!