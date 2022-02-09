JuneShine Releases Passion Orange Guava in Collaboration with Evan Mock

SAN DIEGO, California – Excited to share the newest launch from JuneShine, the #1 hard kombucha brand in the U.S. with over $24M raised and 10M cans sold of its insanely delicious, better-for-you alcohol made with only real, organic ingredients.

On February 1, Juneshine debuted a brand new signature flavor in collaboration with model, actor, and skateboarder Evan Mock, known for starring in the HBO Max series Gossip Girl – featuring a fresh tropical twist on an island staple – Passion Orange Guava.

The second of “Juneshine’s Passion Project Series,” Passion Orange Guava is part of a collection of flavors designed by the brand’s celebrity ambassadors of artists and athletes including Whitney Cummings, Cody Ko, Ashe, and more. The first release of this celebrity collaboration series was created in partnership with Whitney Cummings: the Prickly Pear Margarita.

A native of Oahu, Hawaii, Evan is equally at home and equipped to thrive in Hawaii and Hollywood, and Passion Orange Guava celebrates the “concrete jungle” that makes up the best of both of Evan’s worlds. A fresh take on legendary Hawaiian staple POG (Passion Orange Guava), the new flavor is brewed with real, organic passionfruit, orange and guava. With only 3g sugar, 100% organic ingredients, and 6% ABV, according to Evan: “Every sip hits different.” Passion Orange Guava is sold in 16oz cans and retails at $35.99 / 6 pack.

“We’ve worked closely with each of our celebrity ambassadors to tell their authentic stories of how hard kombucha became their drink of choice. From Whitney Cummings to Evan Mock, each of our ambassadors have their own unique answer to the question: Why JuneShine? We can’t wait to share these stories nationally and further push the hard kombucha category forward,” said JuneShine CMO, Forrest Dein.

