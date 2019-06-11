JuneShine Adds Distribution in Pacific Northwest and Northern California

SAN DIEGO – Only a year in the making, JuneShine, the organic hard kombucha brand that is on a mission to brew honest alcohol for a healthier planet, is excited to announce their expansion into the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, Portland, and Northern California – San Francisco and Sacramento.

The expansion north parallels the opening of JuneShine’s Scripps Ranch brewery (previously occupied by Ballast Point Brewing) in San Diego this month, allowing them to increase production in great volume. JuneShine 12 oz. 6-packs and 16 oz. cans will launch in retailers, including Total Wine, and BevMo! in Northern California and Whole Foods Market in both Northern California and Portland. JuneShine will roll out into additional retailers and on tap in select restaurants in Seattle throughout summer as well.

“The northern region was the obvious next step for us – Northern California, Oregon, and Washington are consistently leaders in sustainability and conservation, not to mention craft beverages. We are excited to bring our product to a set of like-minded customers that appreciate and are similarly trying to conserve our outdoors. Our friends, some of them our co-owners, were born and raised in Northern California and the PNW and have been pushing us to launch there since day one. Frankly, this expansion is overdue,” said Greg Serrao, JuneShine co-founder and CEO. “We’re 100% organic, and that’s very rare for the alcohol industry. We bought a used brewery versus building new. We donate 1% for the planet. But it doesn’t stop there – we need to keep pushing ourselves towards larger sustainability measures, and what better way than to engage the most sustainability-minded consumers in the country – our friends in the PNW and Northern California – to push us to be better, faster?”

Looking to plant their roots in the region’s communities, JuneShine will partner with local artists, athletes, and creatives. Co-owner ambassadors and Pacific City, Oregon natives, musician Corey Harper and photographer/filmmaker Ben Moon will partner with JuneShine in their PNW launches.

“These areas of the country are known for their outdoor athletes and emerging artists. We’re looking forward to working with local adventurers and creatives to help them showcase their work,“ commented Forrest Dein, JuneShine co-founder and chief creative officer.

Rich in probiotics, antioxidants, and of course, a good time, JuneShine is uniquely brewed with organic green tea and honey, producing an unbelievably smooth and delicate jun kombucha. Organic cane sugar and brewer’s yeast elevate the alcohol with a second fermentation. JuneShine is made in a variety of refreshingly smooth flavors like Blood Orange Mint and Acai Berry, featuring organic juices and spices. Better for your body and the environment, JuneShine contains no artificial coloring, no GMOs, no pesticides, nor processed corn or rice syrup. Real. Refreshing.

For more information on JuneShine, visit juneshine.co and @juneshineco.

About JuneShine

JuneShine launched in June of 2018 with the purpose of brewing honest alcohol for a healthier planet. JuneShine manufactures and sells organic hard (6.0% ABV) kombucha. While a variety of flavors are on draft in their tasting room, the company currently distributes five flavors in both cans and draft (Blood Orange Mint, Honey Ginger Lemon, Midnight Painkiller, Acai´ Berry, and Cucumber Mojito). JuneShine is currently distributed throughout San Diego, select accounts in Orange County and Los Angeles, and Greater Portland and Seattle, and sells product in the tasting room of their North Park (San Diego) based brewery. For more information, visit JuneShine.co and @juneshineco on Instagram.