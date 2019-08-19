JuneShine Adds Distribution in New York

NEW YORK — Big Apple boochers rejoice! JuneShine, the makers of organic hard kombucha who brew honest booze with a planet-forward purpose, has finally arrived on the East Coast. Now available on both sides of the country after taking the West Coast by storm in little over a year, JuneShine is here to quench the thirst of active New Yorkers from Brooklyn to Montauk this summer and beyond.

Launching in August at East Village hotspot Short Stories JuneShine threw one hell of a summer party. Delicious draft flowed on tap, specialty booch cocktails were served, beats were played by one of San Diego’s finest talents, Sunburnt Reynolds, and even JuneShine ambassador and Olympic snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg joined in on the fun. The surf-loving brand then took its boochie goodness on the road to Montauk for a series of launch events at The Crow’s Nest, Whalebone, Sel Rrose and Hero Beach Club. Joined by JuneShine ambassador Albee Layer, the pro-surfer treated Hero Beach Club goers to a special screening of his new documentary, Opinionated Passion, at sunset washed down with complimentary JuneShines.

Armed with four of its delicious flavors — Blood Orange Mint, Honey Ginger Lemon, Acai Berry and its latest addition, Rosé, JuneShine is now available for summer sipping and for purchase at select venues (both in-stores and in restaurants and bars) throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Montauk.

Championing transparency and sustainability in the alcohol industry, JuneShine has set its sights on further expansion. Soon to land in Austin, JuneShine will also be making a splash in Hawaii in the near future. Stay tuned for more info!

Where to buy JuneShine in NYC and Montauk:

Manhattan: Coopers C&K, Beer Run, Freehand

Brooklyn: Mekelburgs, Northern Bell, Beer Boutique, Clem’s, 209 Station, Foster Sundry, Royal Supermarket

Queens: Beer Town

Montauk: Crow’s Nest, 5th Avenue Market

About JuneShine

JuneShine launched in June of 2018 out of San Diego, with the purpose of brewing honest alcohol for a healthier planet. JuneShine manufactures and sells organic hard (6.0% ABV) kombucha. While a variety of flavors are on draft in its tasting rooms, the company currently distributes five flavors in both cans and draft (Blood Orange Mint, Honey Ginger Lemon, Midnight Painkiller, Cucumber Mojito and its latest addition, Rosé). JuneShine is currently available in California, Oregon, Seattle, New York and soon to be in Austin and Hawaii. For more information, visit JuneShine.co and @juneshineco.