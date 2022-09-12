Jones Beach Brewing Co. Launches New Beer, Muldowney Irish Red

FREEPORT, New York – Jones Beach Brewing Co. launches a new beer — Muldowney Irish Red — proudly brewed and named after Richard (“Richie”) T. Muldowney, a fallen firefighter in 9/11 for Ladder 7 and a volunteer at Freeport Engine Company 1-Engine 216. All proceeds will be donated to Tunnel to Towers. The beer is dedicated to all the women and men who sacrifice their lives to keep us safe.

“We’ve released a handful of beers into the market, but there isn’t a single one I’m more proud of,” states head brewer Matt Jones, whose father is a member of Hose 1 in Freeport. “It may have one man’s name on it, but if he were here today, I’m sure he would share it with all of you!”

JBBC has deep ties to the fire department as the founder’s great-grandfather, Fred Batcher, served as chief of Engine Company 1-Engine 216 in 1938. Engine Company is where JBBC started doing free tastings in 2017.

JBBC president Randy Mills says the Freeport Fire Department was instrumental in the development of the Muldowney Irish Red. “We knew the guys wouldn’t blow smoke… Well, physically, they might, but these aren’t ‘yes’ men,” he says. “They were critical in providing real-time feedback on our beer while we were in our beginning stages.”

“It’s the servant leadership, things we learned from the Muldowneys, Sotiras, Lambs, Carneys, the list is endless; these mentors have the skillset you need for any type of leadership development in life,” says JBBC CEO and founder Christopher Mills, Randy’s brother.

The plan was to release Muldowney Irish Red during the weekend of 9/11, but when the Mills brothers learned that Muldowney’s brother Kevin (a former NYPD officer and Engine 216 volunteer) was attending a Freeport alumni event on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Helm Bar in Freeport, they sprang into action to launch it earlier. Despite conflicting schedules, the JBBC team was all in to meet their new deadline, including having the director of distribution (and Hose 3 member), Tucker Williams, label each can the night prior.

Several JBBC team members — including co-owner Mike May, brewer Brian McEvoy and president Randy Mills — personally delivered the first case to the Muldowney family.

“This is the most amazing tribute to my brother, Richie. His face, name and honor on a beer…Randy, I couldn’t even look at you tonight without crying,” says Mary Muldowney.

“This beer is for all the fallen, Watson, Mahoney, Young, Higgins; we could sadly go on and on,” states Randy Mills. “The ties to Engine 216, our family, the history, tradition and heart each has filled us with tremendous pride. We owe them our best, at least.”

Muldowney Irish Red was sold out at the Freeport beverage and the farmer’s markets in Rockville Centre but will still be available at Irish Poet in Wantagh for 9/11 weekend.

There were 33 cases made in 16 oz. cans for this event and Jones Beach Brewing Co. took not one cent of revenue for this launch. All proceeds have gone to Tunnel to Towers.

In a closing statement, Christopher Mills says: “I had spoken to Kevin Muldowney about creating this beer for some time and I’m so glad we could finally deliver on our conversation. I was choked up to hear people across the country contacting myself, my team and Kevin, telling heartfelt stories and asking how they can get our beer to Georgia, Florida and Nebraska. We’re small right now, but promise to make more in an effort to never to forget Richie Muldowney, all of the fallen heroes and the Tunnel to Towers mission.”

The goal is to continue producing the Muldowney Irish Red and distribute it across the country for next St. Patrick’s Day.

About Jones Beach Brewing Company

Jones Beach Brewing Co. embodies the Horseshoe Crab. Of the four oldest animal species on earth, it’s the only one that bleeds blue. It’s a staple of Long Island beaches and they embody longevity and changing environments. We at JBBC expect our team to carry out those conceptual qualities and honorable ideals, appealing to the working class, parks, beaches & marine life, by merging two passions: great tasting beer and the betterment of our communities. Whether it’s supporting a cause or showing up to a party; don’t come empty handed, “knock with your feet.”

