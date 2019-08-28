Jolly Roger Brew Offers Limited Re-Release of RoY’all (Rest of Y’all) Championship Ale

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Just in time for college football kick-off, JRB is offering a limited re-release of it’s RoY’ALL Championship Ale at their tasting room at 4:00 pm on August 29 & 30.

RoY’ALL is a delicious, smooth Pale Ale with a hint of Orange (of course), 5.7% ABV, 29 IBU. The beer is available.in limited edition commemorative growlers  featuring the national championship game score and 16 oz. cans.

Jolly Roger Brew (JRB) is a veteran owned and operated brewery located at 236 Raceway Drive, Mooresville. We offer limited, custom and exclusive batches of Ale. Find us at www.jollyrogerbrew and Facebook @jollyrogerbrew.

