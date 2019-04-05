Jolly Roger Brew Installs New Brewing System

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — Jolly Roger Brew is expanding! The installation of a new 200L Speidel, all electric, internet-connected brewing system doubles JRB’s capacity, while maintaining its consistent quality.

Jolly Roger Brew now offers Schooners (think flights) at their Mooresville, Raceway Drive location. In addition to their flagship tropical inspired Double IPA, several new beers are on tap:

Tropical inspired Double IPA (Flagship) is a nice tropical smooth and delicious flavor delivered through a proprietary blend of American hops, and a huge grain bill. A fan favorite at the Langtree Hops Festival.

Red Barbarossa Ale is a mild red smooth Ale, creamy, with a little bit of a punch.

Pirates Gold Pale Ale is a golden ale with a hint of tropics, a delicious, smooth and refreshing beer. Just the right beer to drink while dreaming of being on the Lake.

On rotation we will be serving our 1XIPA and Triple X IPA. Stop by and give it a try!

Jolly Roger Brew

Jolly Roger Brew is a veteran owned and operated Nano Brewery, combines technology and tradition to brew liquid treasure around Lake Norman, North Carolina. We focus on making small batch Ales, with a proprietary blend of hops that emphasizes hops aroma and limits hops bitterness, resulting in a smooth, delicious beer.