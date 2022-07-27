Jing-A Brewing Co. Celebrates 10th Anniversary

We’re celebrating 10 years of experimenting with flavours, pushing the boundaries of Chinese craft beer, working with local artists and musicians, and partying with our fans in Beijing and beyond. We’re doing it Jing-A style: telling a Beijing story as old as time (and as young as us), and brewing a bold new beer!

As our name implies, we’re Beijing at heart – this city inspires us and gives us our drive. After a decade living and breathing all things Beijing, we asked ourselves, can we make a truly “Beijing” beer in honour of our 10th anniversary?

A Beer 10 Years in the Making

Our search for an indisputable piece of beer-ingredient worthy “Beijing-ness” started (unsurprisingly) with food… and ended with a 700,000 year old mummified man – an archeological find otherwise known as Peking Man.

“Lao Beijing Neolithic Barleywine” is a celebration of 10 years of Jing-A craft beer, and a tribute to the city that inspires us. A malt-forward Barleywine with notes of pine needle, walnuts and rose, inspired by the diet of the earliest known “Beijinger” – Peking Man.

“Peking Man” refers to the oldest population of humans (Homo erectus) who lived in Beijing 500,000 to 700,000 years ago. The cave site where the fossils and archeological remains were discovered a century ago are a UNESCO World Heritage site.

– Dr. Tom Stidham, Professor of the Chinese Academy of Sciences

Lao Beijing Neolithic Barleywine is only available in 750mL bottles. There are 1000 of them in existence. Each bottles features our 10th anniversary illustration by artist Luke Ramsey – a unique and playful homage to Jing-A’s history, featuring our team, beers and ingredients, community events, and the city of Beijing.

Jing-A Brewing Co.

Founded in 2012, Jing-A is a Beijing-based craft beer company. We’re obsessed with hunting down rare ingredients and unexpected flavours to brew our beers, ranging from twists on classic styles to curious experiments and inspiring collaborations. “ Our goal is to make beer we’re damn proud of; beer that pushes the envelope, celebrates its roots, and changes perceptions of Chinese brewing worldwide.”

– Kris Li & Alex Acker, Jing-A Brewing Co. Founders

