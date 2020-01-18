Jiant Hard Kombucha Partners with Craft LA and Craft SD for SoCal Expansion

LOS ANGELES – Jiant Hard Kombucha is pleased to announce its partnership with Craft Los Angeles (Craft LA) and Craft San Diego (Craft SD). Craft will be Jiant’s exclusive distributor throughout Southern California.

“We’re thrilled to bring Jiant into our portfolio of world-class brands. We love the hard kombucha category and feel that Jiant is well-positioned to become a category leader within our Southern California footprint. Not only have they built an exciting and beautiful brand, but they’ve really differentiated themselves with the liquid they’ve created,” said Kyle Sartanowicz, general manager of Craft LA and Craft SD.

Founded by long-time friends Aaron Telch and Larry Haertel Jr., Jiant came together when the two discovered a shared frustration with the lack of gluten-free alcoholic beverages that were made from real, high-quality organic ingredients. “Just because it’s alcohol, doesn’t mean it has to be made from unhealthy ingredients. People increasingly are more conscious of what they put into their bodies and appreciate that real ingredients simply taste better. We felt that alcohol brands were out of step, with the ‘better-for-you’ set mired in shortcuts and compromises, such as using natural flavors and stevia,” said Aaron Telch, Jiant co-founder.

Jiant brews jun-style kombucha with organic green tea and honey sustainably harvested from wild bees. It’s naturally gluten free and currently offered on draft and 16 oz cans in three flavors – Passion Fruit & Elderflower, Ginger & Lemongrass, and Grapefruit & Hibiscus – all coming in at a very sessionable 4.5% ABV. “Our commitment to using only the highest quality ingredients and crafting the cleanest and most refreshing hard kombucha go hand-in-hand. You can’t have one without the other,” commented Telch.

Jiant launched this past June, self-distributing in Los Angeles to select bars, restaurants, and premium natural grocers. “We really wanted to cut our teeth on self-distribution and learn as much as we could. We’re incredibly proud of how far we were able to take our brand in a short amount of time. While we built great relationships and achieved strong placements, our plan was always to partner with a distributor such as Craft for our next phase of growth,” said Larry Haertel Jr., Jiant co-founder. “Kyle and his team share our commitment to quality and are incredibly passionate about what they do and how they do it. We look forward to taking advantage of their deep knowledge of the market to continue building out a strong presence throughout Southern California.”

“We’re excited to be a part of what Jiant is building. Their team really embraces the challenge and is committed to doing things the right way. I think we have a great plan in place and look forward to working together,” said Sartanowicz.

About Jiant Hard Kombucha

Jiant is a better for you alcohol company dedicated to crafting the cleanest, most refreshing hard kombuchas possible. No shortcuts, no compromises. Committed to responsibly sourcing organic ingredients, Jiant creates undeniably effervescent, low sugar, gluten free beverages without sacrificing flavor. By upholding the highest food standards, their products enhance every customer’s drinking experience through providing a crisper, cleaner, always enjoyable beverage option. Follow on Instagram @Jiantkombucha or visit online at Jiantkombucha.com.

About Craft Los Angeles and Craft San Diego

Family owned and operated, Craft Los Angeles and Craft San Diego are part of The Sheehan Family Companies who are comprised of 19 Distributorships in 13 states. In striving to be the best beverage distribution company in the world, by continuously improving employee and customer satisfaction Craft Los Angeles and Craft San Diego have built a world class portfolio of local and regional partners. Follow on Instagram Craft Los Angeles @craftlosangeles & Craft San Diego @craftsandiego.

For More Information: jiantkombucha.com