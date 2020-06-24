Jiant Hard Kombucha Expands Distribution to Northern California

Petaluma, CA – Jiant Hard Kombucha is pleased to announce it has expanded distribution to Northern California with Morris Distributing. Jiant’s full lineup of hard kombuchas will be available in bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout Sonoma, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, Lake and Mendocino Counties this month.

“Morris is a truly special distributor who has taken a leadership position in building emerging categories and brands in its markets, all while being a preeminent wholesaler to its national craft portfolio. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with them for our entry into Northern California,” said Sean Durham, VP of Sales at Jiant. As part of the move north, Jiant has also extended its program with Trader Joe’s, which Durham notes has been a fantastic partner for Jiant throughout all of Southern California.

Founded by long-time friends Aaron Telch and Larry Haertel Jr., Jiant first launched in Los Angeles in June 2019. Given the brand’s commitment to using organic and sustainably sourced ingredients, as well as Telch’s Bay Area roots, Northern California seemed like a natural fit and was very much on the company’s radar since the beginning. “The Bay Area really takes its food and use of organic ingredients very seriously and those ethos definitely influenced and informed a lot of the ideas behind what we’re doing at Jiant,” said Telch. “I’m incredibly proud to bring Jiant home to my friends and family. If you see someone pushing a shopping cart full of Jiant, that’s probably my mom!”

From its early days brewing in the founders’ kitchens, Jiant has been dedicated to crafting the cleanest and most refreshing hard kombuchas made from the highest quality organic ingredients. As big fans of non-alcoholic kombucha, they thought it would be the perfect canvas for a better-for-you alcoholic beverage that delivered on that promise without sacrificing taste or taking any shortcuts. Jiant brews jun-style kombucha with organic green tea and sustainably harvested honey. It’s naturally gluten free with its core lineup consisting of the following three flavors – Passion Fruit & Elderflower, Ginger & Lemongrass, and Grapefruit & Hibiscus – all coming in at an easy-drinking 4.5% ABV.

It’s certainly been a busy couple of months for Jiant, marked by recent expansions to Colorado, New York, New Jersey, and now Northern California. And while the team isn’t quite done launching new markets this summer, it’s always a nice feeling to be home.

To find Jiant near you, please visit jiantkombucha.com/find-us and follow along on Instagram (@jiantkombucha) for the latest updates.

About Jiant Hard Kombucha

Jiant is a better for you alcohol company dedicated to crafting the cleanest, most refreshing hard kombuchas possible. No shortcuts, no compromises. Committed to responsibly sourcing organic ingredients, Jiant creates undeniably effervescent, low sugar, gluten free beverages without sacrificing flavor. By upholding the highest food standards, their products enhance every customer’s drinking experience through providing a crisper, cleaner, always enjoyable beverage option. Follow on Instagram @Jiantkombucha or visit online at Jiantkombucha.com.